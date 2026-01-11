Women's basketball daily report: 1/11 edition
It was an insanely loaded day of mid-major hoops — and there’s more chaos to come. Here’s the women’s basketball daily report.
Daily takeaway: The A-10 could very well be a three-bid league
Rhode Island has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. The Rams were expected to be solid — picked fourth in the A-10 preseason poll — but they’ve been dominant. They’re certainly the current favorites for an auto-bid, but I think they have the resume for an at-large, if not. With wins over NC State on the road, Saint Joseph’s, Providence and Richmond, there’s a good chance even if they don’t win the conference tournament.
From there, things get interesting.
The next two teams at the top of the league squared off last night, and it was pure cinema. Richmond hosted Davidson in a three-overtime thriller that featured Maggie Doogan setting the nation’s single-game scoring high this season with a 48-point performance. The Spiders ultimately came out on top, but Davidson has been phenomenal all year and will get another shot at Richmond on its home floor later this season.
Before last night, Richmond was largely viewed as a bubble team. The Spiders entered the year ranked in the preseason Top 25, but fell out fairly early. Their four losses this season have come against Texas, TCU, Fairfield and Rhode Island. Texas and TCU are both likely top-10 teams by season’s end. Fairfield is a strong bet to return to the NCAA Tournament. And Rhode Island, as discussed, has been excellent. Richmond, meanwhile, owns quality wins over Columbia, Temple, Navy, Green Bay, Liberty, Penn State and now Davidson. There should be at least a couple tournament teams amongst that group. With no other glaring outliers on the resume, this looks like an NCAA Tournament team.
Davidson, despite the loss, pushed Richmond to three overtime periods on the road. The Wildcats still have remaining games against both Rhode Island and Richmond. Their non-conference schedule wasn’t full of cupcakes, either. Davidson has just five losses: to Mississippi State on opening day by single digits, Miami by single digits, to Baylor in overtime, one outlier of a road loss to Charlotte and now to Richmond. Miami sits firmly in the bubble conversation, Baylor could very well host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and the Richmond result speaks for itself.
They may have a tougher time earning an at-large, but if they win the A-10 Tournament, I really do think there’s a shot at three teams dancing.
And don’t sleep on George Mason. The Patriots are dark-horses here in the A-10, alongside Saint Joseph’s.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Dylan Raiola
Sets first visit
- 2Hot
Eric Singleton
Prized commit sticking in SEC
- 3
Chaz Coleman
Picks SEC school
- 4Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Damon Wilson
- 5
CFP Title Game Odds
Indiana vs. Miami line set
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Rambling over, I promise. There’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but if the season ended today, I certainly think there’s a strong case for three A-10 teams in the field.
One game to look forward to today: Texas at LSU
The tests are never-ending for the Texas Longhorns and this is the game of the week right here. LSU just earned its first SEC win at Georgia after starting 0-2 in conference play. Texas is one of just four undefeated teams remaining. Kim Mulkey will surely have the Tigers ready to go for this battle on a big stage. Will the Longhorns stay perfect?
Keep an eye on: Uche Izoje
Uche Izoje is certainly one of the most underrated freshmen in women’s college basketball. It genuinely shocks me how little national attention she’s receiving. I think, if Syracuse has some success this year, she’ll be in the national conversation and in the running for ACC Freshman of the Year. Syracuse will host a Virginia team that’s on a roll and looking for a solid road win.
Izoje is averaging 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks per game, while shooting at a 62.4% clip. She has an offensive rebounding rate of 15.7%, which puts her in the 94th percentile of all players nationally. She also ranks seventh in the country in blocks per 40 minutes.
Notable results
Richmond 91, Davidson 84 in 3OT
Florida A&M 60, Southern 57
Troy 86, Arkansas State 64
Texas Tech 71, Cincinnati 60
Northern Kentucky 81, Robert Morris 76
UTSA 69, Charlotte 63
Cornell 61, Dartmouth 52
UMass 74, Central Michigan 72
Maine 86, NJIT 67
Georgia State 72, James Madison 70 in OT
Georgia Southern 77, Old Dominion 60
Marshall 80, Coastal Carolina 74
App State 82, Southern Miss 59
Columbia 58, Harvard 55
Brown 77, Penn 65 in 2OT
Youngstown State 58, Purdue FW 54
San Diego State 73, Utah State 72
Grand Canyon 71, Fresno State 64
Nevada 70, New Mexico 61
Boise State 62, Colorado State 59
North Texas 59, Tulane 53
UCF 58, Arizona 55
Montana State 99, Idaho 66
Cal Baptist 82, Southern Utah 77 in OT
Utah 80, Kansas State 73
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
Richmond’s Maggie Doogan: 48 points, 8/12 from deep, 13 rebounds, 2 steals
Maine’s Adrianna Smith: 30 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks
Missouri State’s Kaemyn Bekemeier: 31 points, 14 rebounds
Charleston Southern’s Tyonna Bailey: 30 points, 3/6 from deep, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Columbia’s Perri Page: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
THE REST OF THE BEST:
Davidson’s Katie Donovan: 27 points, 7/15 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Northern Kentucky’s Taysha Rushton: 19 points, 5/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Jackson State’s Rhema Pegues: 20 points, 5/7 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Cornell’s Clarke Jackson: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal
Green Bay’s Jenna Guyer: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Central Michigan’s Madi Morson: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Iona’s Zoey Ward: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Binghamton’s Kendall Bennett: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Georgia Southern’s Destiny Garrett: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
App State’s Jayden McBride: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Kennesaw State’s Keyarah Berry: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
ETSU’s Meghan Downing: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Eastern Washington’s Ella Gallatin: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Dayton’s Nayo Lear: 30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Lehigh’s Lily Fandre: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
Merrimack’s Madison Roman: 21 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks
SC Upstate’s Aubrie Kierscht: 25 points, 6/11 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Loyola (MD)’s Lex Therien: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Navy’s Zanai Barnett-Gay: 26 points, 3/5 from deep, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Navy’s Zoe Mesuch: 22 points, 6/12 from deep, 8 assists
Longwood’s Malea Brown: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
North Dakota State’s Molly Lenz: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
Marist’s Danielle Williamsen: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal
Manhattan’s Colette Mulderig: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
LIU’s Kadidia Toure: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks
McNeese’s Dakota Howard: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block
Eastern Kentucky’s Ndidiamaka Ndukwe: 22 points, 4/5 from deep, 3 rebounds, 1 block
Western Illinois’ Mia Nicastro: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
UT Arlington’s Kira Reynolds: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks
Sam Houston’s Fanta Kone: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 7 steals, 1 block
Southern Illinois’ Jeniah Thompson: 25 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Boise State’s Tatum Thompson: 25 points, 7 rebounds
Grambling’s Shaniah Nunn: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals
Santa Clara’s Ashley Hawkins: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Washington State’s Eleonora Villa: 29 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
Memphis’ Daejah Richmond: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal
Texas Southern’s Jordyn Marshall: 29 points, 5/8 from deep, 2 assists, 2 steals
Stephen F. Austin’s Harmanie Dominguez: 24 points, 7/12 from deep, 3 assists
Nicholls’ Anyra Wilson: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals
UTRGV’s Jalayah Ingram: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
East Texas A&M’s Tiani Ellison: 21 points, 4/4 from deep, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
UCF’s Khyala Ngodu: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Montana State’s Taylee Chirrick: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals
Southern Utah’s Ava Uhrich: 19 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists
Weber State’s Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals
Utah’s Reese Ross: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Kansas State’s Tess Heal: 25 points, 1 steal
South Dakota’s Angelina Robles: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists
Cal State Fullerton’s Cristina Jones: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 8 steals
Cal State Northridge’s Saray White: 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
UC San Diego’s Erin Condron: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks