Women's basketball daily report: 1/11 edition

It was an insanely loaded day of mid-major hoops — and there’s more chaos to come. Here’s the women’s basketball daily report.

Daily takeaway: The A-10 could very well be a three-bid league

Rhode Island has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. The Rams were expected to be solid — picked fourth in the A-10 preseason poll — but they’ve been dominant. They’re certainly the current favorites for an auto-bid, but I think they have the resume for an at-large, if not. With wins over NC State on the road, Saint Joseph’s, Providence and Richmond, there’s a good chance even if they don’t win the conference tournament.

From there, things get interesting.

The next two teams at the top of the league squared off last night, and it was pure cinema. Richmond hosted Davidson in a three-overtime thriller that featured Maggie Doogan setting the nation’s single-game scoring high this season with a 48-point performance. The Spiders ultimately came out on top, but Davidson has been phenomenal all year and will get another shot at Richmond on its home floor later this season.

Before last night, Richmond was largely viewed as a bubble team. The Spiders entered the year ranked in the preseason Top 25, but fell out fairly early. Their four losses this season have come against Texas, TCU, Fairfield and Rhode Island. Texas and TCU are both likely top-10 teams by season’s end. Fairfield is a strong bet to return to the NCAA Tournament. And Rhode Island, as discussed, has been excellent. Richmond, meanwhile, owns quality wins over Columbia, Temple, Navy, Green Bay, Liberty, Penn State and now Davidson. There should be at least a couple tournament teams amongst that group. With no other glaring outliers on the resume, this looks like an NCAA Tournament team.

Davidson, despite the loss, pushed Richmond to three overtime periods on the road. The Wildcats still have remaining games against both Rhode Island and Richmond. Their non-conference schedule wasn’t full of cupcakes, either. Davidson has just five losses: to Mississippi State on opening day by single digits, Miami by single digits, to Baylor in overtime, one outlier of a road loss to Charlotte and now to Richmond. Miami sits firmly in the bubble conversation, Baylor could very well host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and the Richmond result speaks for itself.

They may have a tougher time earning an at-large, but if they win the A-10 Tournament, I really do think there’s a shot at three teams dancing.

And don’t sleep on George Mason. The Patriots are dark-horses here in the A-10, alongside Saint Joseph’s.

Rambling over, I promise. There’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but if the season ended today, I certainly think there’s a strong case for three A-10 teams in the field.

One game to look forward to today: Texas at LSU

The tests are never-ending for the Texas Longhorns and this is the game of the week right here. LSU just earned its first SEC win at Georgia after starting 0-2 in conference play. Texas is one of just four undefeated teams remaining. Kim Mulkey will surely have the Tigers ready to go for this battle on a big stage. Will the Longhorns stay perfect?

Keep an eye on: Uche Izoje

Uche Izoje is certainly one of the most underrated freshmen in women’s college basketball. It genuinely shocks me how little national attention she’s receiving. I think, if Syracuse has some success this year, she’ll be in the national conversation and in the running for ACC Freshman of the Year. Syracuse will host a Virginia team that’s on a roll and looking for a solid road win.

Izoje is averaging 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks per game, while shooting at a 62.4% clip. She has an offensive rebounding rate of 15.7%, which puts her in the 94th percentile of all players nationally. She also ranks seventh in the country in blocks per 40 minutes.

Notable results

Richmond 91, Davidson 84 in 3OT

Florida A&M 60, Southern 57

Troy 86, Arkansas State 64

Texas Tech 71, Cincinnati 60

Northern Kentucky 81, Robert Morris 76

UTSA 69, Charlotte 63

Cornell 61, Dartmouth 52

UMass 74, Central Michigan 72

Maine 86, NJIT 67

Georgia State 72, James Madison 70 in OT

Georgia Southern 77, Old Dominion 60

Marshall 80, Coastal Carolina 74

App State 82, Southern Miss 59

Columbia 58, Harvard 55

Brown 77, Penn 65 in 2OT

Youngstown State 58, Purdue FW 54

San Diego State 73, Utah State 72

Grand Canyon 71, Fresno State 64

Nevada 70, New Mexico 61

Boise State 62, Colorado State 59

North Texas 59, Tulane 53

UCF 58, Arizona 55

Montana State 99, Idaho 66

Cal Baptist 82, Southern Utah 77 in OT

Utah 80, Kansas State 73

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

Richmond’s Maggie Doogan: 48 points, 8/12 from deep, 13 rebounds, 2 steals

Maine’s Adrianna Smith: 30 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Missouri State’s Kaemyn Bekemeier: 31 points, 14 rebounds

Charleston Southern’s Tyonna Bailey: 30 points, 3/6 from deep, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Columbia’s Perri Page: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

THE REST OF THE BEST:

Davidson’s Katie Donovan: 27 points, 7/15 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Northern Kentucky’s Taysha Rushton: 19 points, 5/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Jackson State’s Rhema Pegues: 20 points, 5/7 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Cornell’s Clarke Jackson: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Green Bay’s Jenna Guyer: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Central Michigan’s Madi Morson: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Iona’s Zoey Ward: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Binghamton’s Kendall Bennett: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Georgia Southern’s Destiny Garrett: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

App State’s Jayden McBride: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Kennesaw State’s Keyarah Berry: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

ETSU’s Meghan Downing: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Eastern Washington’s Ella Gallatin: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Dayton’s Nayo Lear: 30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Lehigh’s Lily Fandre: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Merrimack’s Madison Roman: 21 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks

SC Upstate’s Aubrie Kierscht: 25 points, 6/11 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Loyola (MD)’s Lex Therien: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Navy’s Zanai Barnett-Gay: 26 points, 3/5 from deep, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

Navy’s Zoe Mesuch: 22 points, 6/12 from deep, 8 assists

Longwood’s Malea Brown: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

North Dakota State’s Molly Lenz: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Marist’s Danielle Williamsen: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Manhattan’s Colette Mulderig: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

LIU’s Kadidia Toure: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

McNeese’s Dakota Howard: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block

Eastern Kentucky’s Ndidiamaka Ndukwe: 22 points, 4/5 from deep, 3 rebounds, 1 block

Western Illinois’ Mia Nicastro: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

UT Arlington’s Kira Reynolds: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

Sam Houston’s Fanta Kone: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 7 steals, 1 block

Southern Illinois’ Jeniah Thompson: 25 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Boise State’s Tatum Thompson: 25 points, 7 rebounds

Grambling’s Shaniah Nunn: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals

Santa Clara’s Ashley Hawkins: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Washington State’s Eleonora Villa: 29 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

Memphis’ Daejah Richmond: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

Texas Southern’s Jordyn Marshall: 29 points, 5/8 from deep, 2 assists, 2 steals

Stephen F. Austin’s Harmanie Dominguez: 24 points, 7/12 from deep, 3 assists

Nicholls’ Anyra Wilson: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals

UTRGV’s Jalayah Ingram: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

East Texas A&M’s Tiani Ellison: 21 points, 4/4 from deep, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks

UCF’s Khyala Ngodu: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Montana State’s Taylee Chirrick: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals

Southern Utah’s Ava Uhrich: 19 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists

Weber State’s Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals

Utah’s Reese Ross: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Kansas State’s Tess Heal: 25 points, 1 steal

South Dakota’s Angelina Robles: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Cal State Fullerton’s Cristina Jones: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 8 steals

Cal State Northridge’s Saray White: 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

UC San Diego’s Erin Condron: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks