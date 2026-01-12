Women's basketball daily report: 1/12 edition
It was a loaded Sunday of women’s basketball. Let’s dive in, starting with a new segment.
1/11 report card: A-
I’ll be starting a new segment, called the daily report card. It’ll be a simple letter grade that I’ll assign to each day based on entertainment factor and overall level of games.
Yesterday earned a very solid A-, thanks in large part to the SEC and Big Ten. Texas/LSU, Maryland/Ohio State, Oklahoma/Kentucky, USC/Minnesota and more made for a fun day of hoops.
Daily takeaway: The SEC is the best conference, but the Big Ten is the deepest
We saw a big-time win yesterday in the SEC between two high-level teams in Texas and LSU. The Tigers handed the Longhorns their first loss, while Texas had handed South Carolina their only loss in November. Ole Miss also recently gave Texas some trouble, while Kentucky and Vanderbilt downed LSU.
The top of the SEC is beyond loaded. The middle is pretty darn good too. Tennessee and Alabama are a couple others that can force some upsets.
But the bottom? Well, the bottom isn’t quite as good as the bottom of the Big Ten.
Yesterday also gave us a taste of that, when Purdue earned a significant home win over a ranked Washington team. The Boilermakers are widely viewed as a bottom-of-the-Big Ten team, but they can easily force some upsets this year. Wisconsin beat Michigan State earlier this season. Northwestern put up a fight against Iowa. The bottom of the Big Ten is still full of teams who can show out on any given day.
Top 10
One game to look forward to today: Alabama/Missouri
Our game of the day is legitimately the only game of the day, but that doesn’t make it any less fun. Alabama earned a phenomenal win against Kentucky the other day and this will be a decent chance to see how they respond.
The Wildcats were without Teonni Key in that one, but the win was still among the best in the conference. Now that Alabama is ranked (and likely will be in the AP Poll), there may be some pressure on them. But Missouri has given some good teams trouble this year.
Keep an eye on: Grace Slaughter
Grace Slaughter has had some great performances against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. In those outings, she’s averaged 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds, while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from deep.
Now, Alabama has been really well-rounded on both sides of the ball and Slaughter will certainly be a focus on defense. If Slaughter can get hot from deep and help win the rebounding battle for the Tigers, they could keep it competitive.
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
Syracuse’s Laila Phelia: 38 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 steals, 1 block
LSU’s Mikaylah Williams: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals
West Virginia’s Jordan Harrison: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals
Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
THE REST OF THE BEST:
Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle: 30 points, 10 rebounds
Villanova’s Brynn McCurry: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
TCU’s Olivia Miles: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal
George Mason’s Zahirah Walton: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Charleston’s Tyja Beans: 24 points, 6 rebounds
Hampton’s Kayla Lezama: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Louisiana Tech’s Paris Bradley: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
UConn’s Sarah Strong: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals
Creighton’s Ava Zediker: 24 points. 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Ole Miss’ Sira Thienou: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
Michigan’s Olivia Olson: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
UCLA’s Lauren Betts: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks
Tennessee’s Zee Spearman: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
Virginia’s Kymora Johnson: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Purdue’s Madison Layden-Zay: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Texas’ Madison Booker: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 25 points, 5 assists, 3 steals
West Virginia’s Kierra Wheeler: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block
USC’s Kara Dunn: 27 points, 5/10 from deep, 3 assists, 6 steals
Minnesota’s Grace Grocholski: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals
Duquesne’s Alexis Bordas: 25 points, 7/12 from deep, 3 steals
Illinois State’s Doneelah Washington: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks
Murray State’s Sharnecce Currie-Jelks: 18 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks
Bradley’s Tamia Perryman: 20 points, 5/9 from deep, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Belmont’s Sanaa Tripp: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker: 22 points, 3 rebounds
Notable results
LSU 70, Texas 65
West Virginia 83, Iowa State 70
Ohio State 89, Maryland 76
Northeastern 72, Monmouth 67
Notre Dame 73, UNC 50
Oklahoma State 63, Colorado 56
Syracuse 79, Virginia 60
Purdue 78, Washington 72 in OT
Minnesota 63, USC 62
Georgia Tech 58, Clemson 55
Iowa 56, Indiana 53
Duke 67, Stanford 60