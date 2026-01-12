Women's basketball daily report: 1/12 edition

It was a loaded Sunday of women’s basketball. Let’s dive in, starting with a new segment.

1/11 report card: A-

I’ll be starting a new segment, called the daily report card. It’ll be a simple letter grade that I’ll assign to each day based on entertainment factor and overall level of games.

Yesterday earned a very solid A-, thanks in large part to the SEC and Big Ten. Texas/LSU, Maryland/Ohio State, Oklahoma/Kentucky, USC/Minnesota and more made for a fun day of hoops.

Daily takeaway: The SEC is the best conference, but the Big Ten is the deepest

We saw a big-time win yesterday in the SEC between two high-level teams in Texas and LSU. The Tigers handed the Longhorns their first loss, while Texas had handed South Carolina their only loss in November. Ole Miss also recently gave Texas some trouble, while Kentucky and Vanderbilt downed LSU.

The top of the SEC is beyond loaded. The middle is pretty darn good too. Tennessee and Alabama are a couple others that can force some upsets.

But the bottom? Well, the bottom isn’t quite as good as the bottom of the Big Ten.

Yesterday also gave us a taste of that, when Purdue earned a significant home win over a ranked Washington team. The Boilermakers are widely viewed as a bottom-of-the-Big Ten team, but they can easily force some upsets this year. Wisconsin beat Michigan State earlier this season. Northwestern put up a fight against Iowa. The bottom of the Big Ten is still full of teams who can show out on any given day.

One game to look forward to today: Alabama/Missouri

Our game of the day is legitimately the only game of the day, but that doesn’t make it any less fun. Alabama earned a phenomenal win against Kentucky the other day and this will be a decent chance to see how they respond.

The Wildcats were without Teonni Key in that one, but the win was still among the best in the conference. Now that Alabama is ranked (and likely will be in the AP Poll), there may be some pressure on them. But Missouri has given some good teams trouble this year.

Keep an eye on: Grace Slaughter

Grace Slaughter has had some great performances against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. In those outings, she’s averaged 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds, while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Now, Alabama has been really well-rounded on both sides of the ball and Slaughter will certainly be a focus on defense. If Slaughter can get hot from deep and help win the rebounding battle for the Tigers, they could keep it competitive.

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

Syracuse’s Laila Phelia: 38 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 steals, 1 block

LSU’s Mikaylah Williams: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals

West Virginia’s Jordan Harrison: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals

Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

THE REST OF THE BEST:

Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle: 30 points, 10 rebounds

Villanova’s Brynn McCurry: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

TCU’s Olivia Miles: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

George Mason’s Zahirah Walton: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Charleston’s Tyja Beans: 24 points, 6 rebounds

Hampton’s Kayla Lezama: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Louisiana Tech’s Paris Bradley: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

UConn’s Sarah Strong: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals

Creighton’s Ava Zediker: 24 points. 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Ole Miss’ Sira Thienou: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

Michigan’s Olivia Olson: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

UCLA’s Lauren Betts: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks

Tennessee’s Zee Spearman: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Purdue’s Madison Layden-Zay: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Texas’ Madison Booker: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 25 points, 5 assists, 3 steals

West Virginia’s Kierra Wheeler: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block

USC’s Kara Dunn: 27 points, 5/10 from deep, 3 assists, 6 steals

Minnesota’s Grace Grocholski: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Duquesne’s Alexis Bordas: 25 points, 7/12 from deep, 3 steals

Illinois State’s Doneelah Washington: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Murray State’s Sharnecce Currie-Jelks: 18 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Bradley’s Tamia Perryman: 20 points, 5/9 from deep, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Belmont’s Sanaa Tripp: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker: 22 points, 3 rebounds

Notable results

LSU 70, Texas 65

West Virginia 83, Iowa State 70

Ohio State 89, Maryland 76

Northeastern 72, Monmouth 67

Notre Dame 73, UNC 50

Oklahoma State 63, Colorado 56

Syracuse 79, Virginia 60

Purdue 78, Washington 72 in OT

Minnesota 63, USC 62

Georgia Tech 58, Clemson 55

Iowa 56, Indiana 53

Duke 67, Stanford 60