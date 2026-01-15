Women's basketball daily report: 1/15 edition
It was a fun day of hoops, but it leads into one of the best nights of the season. Let’s recap last night and look ahead to today’s slate.
1/14 report card: B+
One game to look forward to today: Texas/South Carolina
It’s the game of the week and I’m getting deja vu, because I saw this one in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving. Well, now I’ll be seeing it in person again in Columbia. South Carolina’s Alicia Tournebize may make her collegiate debut, while Texas is coming off their first loss of the year.
Keep an eye on: Kennedy Henry
There are very few teams that I think have a legitimate chance of beating UConn. Villanova isn’t among the elites on that list, however, they’re one of just three teams remaining on the schedule that may put up a fight.
Villanova has a bunch of really fun players, and if you’re a UConn fan or a women’s college basketball fan in its entirety, you’ll enjoy watching this team.
Top 10
- 1New
Transfer Portal Intel
Damon Wilson, TJ Dottery
- 2Trending
NCAA Eligibility Crisis
Athlete pay explodes
- 3
Oregon QB signee
Portaling after Dante Moore return
- 4Hot
Indiana Hoosiers
The stars that matter
- 5
Transfer Portal
New CBB window adopted
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Lots of people have heard the names Jasmine Bascoe and Brynn McCurry by now and they’re going to be the head of the dragon in tonight’s game. But Villanova also has a few talented freshmen, including Kennedy Henry, who is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Henry contributes in all facets of the game and has improved consistently since the start of the year.
Notable results
TCU 51, West Virginia 50
Saint Louis 68, La Salle 57
St. Bonaventure 57, Saint Joseph’s 48
URI 46, VCU 41
Boston University 68, Lehigh 64
Cincinnati 63, UCF 59 in OT
Butler 62, Providence 52
Seton Hall 64, Marquette 61
Green Bay 69, Purdue FW 57
Kent State 71, Ohio 68
Oklahoma State 85, Kansas 76
Baylor 61, Utah 45
Colorado 68, Iowa State 62
Grand Canyon 65, Nevada 51
Colorado State 65, Air Force 63
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
UCLA’s Kiki Rice: 25 points, 3/3 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 33 points, 4/9 from deep, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Seton Hall’s Mariana Valenzuela: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks
TCU’s Marta Suarez: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals
Air Force’s Milahnie Perry: 31 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
THE REST OF THE BEST:
Manhattan’s Kristina Juric: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks
UCLA’s Kiki Rice: 25 points, 3/3 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Iona’s Isabellah Middleton: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
Akron’s Ni’Rah Clark: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Saint Louis’ Alyssa Koerkenmeier: 20 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
La Salle’s Ashleigh Connor: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Sacred Heart’s Amelia Wood: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
San Diego State’s Kennedy Lee: 15 points, 5/8 from deep, 9 rebounds
Army’s Kya Smith: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals
Penn State’s Gracie Merkle: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Ohio State’s Chance Gray: 23 points, 7/13 from deep, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
URI’s Sophia Vital: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal
BU’s Inés Monteagudo Pardo: 15 points, 5/7 from deep, 2 rebounds, 5 assists
Richmond’s Rachel Ullstrom: 26 points, 6/7 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Washington’s Elle Ladine: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Indiana’s Shay Ciezki: 23 points, 7/11 from deep
Navy’s Zanai Barnett-Gay: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals
Longwood’s Malea Brown: 21 points, 6/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Charleston Southern’s Caelan Ellis: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
UNC Asheville’s Nia Green: 16 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Georgia Southern’s McKenna Eddings: 17 points, 5/9 from deep, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
SC Upstate’s Cassie Gallagher: 24 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Radford’s Joi Williams: 21 points, 5/10 from deep, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Youngstown State’s Sarah Baker: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists
Colorado’s Desiree Wooten: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Kent State’s Emory Klatt: 17 points, 7/7 from the field, 1/1 from deep, 2/2 FT, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block
Toledo’s Patricia Anumgba: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 steals
Cincinnati’s Mya Perry: 24 points, 4/8 from deep, 2 rebounds
UCF’s Leah Harmon: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Kansas’ Jaliya Davis: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
Troy’s Zay Dyer: 24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Rice’s Hailey Adams: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists
Rice’s Shelby Hayes: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block
Fresno State’s Emilia Long: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal