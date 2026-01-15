Women's basketball daily report: 1/15 edition

It was a fun day of hoops, but it leads into one of the best nights of the season. Let’s recap last night and look ahead to today’s slate.

1/14 report card: B+

One game to look forward to today: Texas/South Carolina

It’s the game of the week and I’m getting deja vu, because I saw this one in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving. Well, now I’ll be seeing it in person again in Columbia. South Carolina’s Alicia Tournebize may make her collegiate debut, while Texas is coming off their first loss of the year.

Keep an eye on: Kennedy Henry

There are very few teams that I think have a legitimate chance of beating UConn. Villanova isn’t among the elites on that list, however, they’re one of just three teams remaining on the schedule that may put up a fight.

Villanova has a bunch of really fun players, and if you’re a UConn fan or a women’s college basketball fan in its entirety, you’ll enjoy watching this team.

Lots of people have heard the names Jasmine Bascoe and Brynn McCurry by now and they’re going to be the head of the dragon in tonight’s game. But Villanova also has a few talented freshmen, including Kennedy Henry, who is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Henry contributes in all facets of the game and has improved consistently since the start of the year.

Notable results

TCU 51, West Virginia 50

Saint Louis 68, La Salle 57

St. Bonaventure 57, Saint Joseph’s 48

URI 46, VCU 41

Boston University 68, Lehigh 64

Cincinnati 63, UCF 59 in OT

Butler 62, Providence 52

Seton Hall 64, Marquette 61

Green Bay 69, Purdue FW 57

Kent State 71, Ohio 68

Oklahoma State 85, Kansas 76

Baylor 61, Utah 45

Colorado 68, Iowa State 62

Grand Canyon 65, Nevada 51

Colorado State 65, Air Force 63

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

UCLA’s Kiki Rice: 25 points, 3/3 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 33 points, 4/9 from deep, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Seton Hall’s Mariana Valenzuela: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

TCU’s Marta Suarez: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals

Air Force’s Milahnie Perry: 31 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

THE REST OF THE BEST:

Manhattan’s Kristina Juric: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks

Iona’s Isabellah Middleton: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals

Akron’s Ni’Rah Clark: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Saint Louis’ Alyssa Koerkenmeier: 20 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

La Salle’s Ashleigh Connor: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Sacred Heart’s Amelia Wood: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

San Diego State’s Kennedy Lee: 15 points, 5/8 from deep, 9 rebounds

Army’s Kya Smith: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals

Penn State’s Gracie Merkle: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Ohio State’s Chance Gray: 23 points, 7/13 from deep, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

URI’s Sophia Vital: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

BU’s Inés Monteagudo Pardo: 15 points, 5/7 from deep, 2 rebounds, 5 assists

Richmond’s Rachel Ullstrom: 26 points, 6/7 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Washington’s Elle Ladine: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Indiana’s Shay Ciezki: 23 points, 7/11 from deep

Navy’s Zanai Barnett-Gay: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals

Longwood’s Malea Brown: 21 points, 6/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Charleston Southern’s Caelan Ellis: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

UNC Asheville’s Nia Green: 16 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Georgia Southern’s McKenna Eddings: 17 points, 5/9 from deep, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

SC Upstate’s Cassie Gallagher: 24 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Radford’s Joi Williams: 21 points, 5/10 from deep, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Youngstown State’s Sarah Baker: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

Colorado’s Desiree Wooten: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Kent State’s Emory Klatt: 17 points, 7/7 from the field, 1/1 from deep, 2/2 FT, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block

Toledo’s Patricia Anumgba: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 steals

Cincinnati’s Mya Perry: 24 points, 4/8 from deep, 2 rebounds

UCF’s Leah Harmon: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Kansas’ Jaliya Davis: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

Troy’s Zay Dyer: 24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Rice’s Hailey Adams: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists

Rice’s Shelby Hayes: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 1 block

Fresno State’s Emilia Long: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal