Women's basketball daily report: 1/16 edition
It was an insanely loaded day of hoops — and there’s more chaos to come this weekend. Here’s the women’s basketball daily report.
1/14 report card: A
I was at South Carolina/Texas which, despite not being the prettiest basketball, was certainly entertaining. Besides that, Vanderbilt faced a scare at Mississippi State, but Mikayla Blakes went ‘Beast Mode’ and pulled out the win. Kentucky also faced a scare against Florida, while Louisville maintained its spot atop the ACC with a road win at Notre Dame. Michigan State and Nebraska were in a hard-fought battle, but the Spartans came out with the win and Auburn upset Alabama.
On the mid-major side of things, James Madison dominated Marshall, Binghamton had the edge over Albany, Portland earned a win over Santa Clara and LMU took down Oregon State by four points.
One game to look forward to today: Monmouth at Towson
Two of the best teams in the CAA will face off on Friday night. Neither team plays overly fast, but both teams are fairly strong rebounding groups. Monmouth is attempting 39.9% of their shots at the rim, while Towson spreads it out significantly more.
Keep an eye on Monmouth’s Kathy Kersaint, who’s undoubtedly been one of their best players on the defensive end. For Towson, India Johnston should make an impact offensively.
Keep an eye on: Taryn Barbot
Charleston’s Taryn Barbot is one of the nation’s leading scorers, averaging 19.5 points per game alongside 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
She rarely turns the ball over, is in the 99th percentile for second-chance points nationally and shoots the ball at a 39.4% clip from deep. Barbot contributes in all facets of the game, along with her sister Taylor, and is always a fun watch.
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
Jacksonville’s Priscilla Williams: 44 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks
UTRGV’s Charlotte O’Keefe: 22 points, 22 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks
Syracuse’s Uche Izoje: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks
Gonzaga’s Allie Turner: 25 points, 5/8 from deep, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
THE REST OF THE BEST:
UConn’s Sarah Strong: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5 blocks
Illinois State’s Trista Fayta: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal
Valparaiso’s Milana Nenadic: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
FIU’s Rhema Collins: 29 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Tennessee State’s Aaniya Webb: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Illinois State’s Doneelah Washington: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
East Texas A&M’s Tiani Ellison: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks
LIU’s Janessa Williams: 24 points, 4/5 from deep, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
LIU’s Solangelei Akridge: 23 points, 7/10 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
UMES’ Ashanti Lynch: 28 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Cal State Fullerton’s Cristina Jones: 15 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
UCSB’s Chrashawn Coleman: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan: 26 points, 13 assists, 1 steal
Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
NC State’s Khamil Pierre: 26 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal
James Madison’s Ashanti Barnes: 18 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Pepperdine’s Lina Falk: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Louisiana Tech’s Paris Bradley: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal
Furman’s Alyssa Ervin: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
West Georgia’s Jasmine Jones: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 6/12 from deep, 1 block
Sacramento State’s Rubi Gray: 26 points, 11 rebounds
UC Riverside’s Hannah Wickstrom: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Duke’s Toby Fournier: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
USC’s Kara Dunn: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Nebraska’s Amiah Hargrove: 21 points, 3 rebounds
Michigan State’s Grace VanSlooten: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Notable results
South Carolina 68, Texas 65
Vanderbilt 89, Mississippi State 84
Kentucky 94, Florida 89
Michigan 85, Illinois 69
Louisville 79, Notre Dame 66
Iowa 74, Oregon 66
Maryland 62, USC 55
Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71
Auburn 58, Alabama 54
Binghamton 63, Albany 61
Tennessee State 70, Morehead State 62
UMBC 55, Bryant 47
Abilene Christian 70, Cal Baptist 58
Syracuse 90, Cal 87 in 3OT
James Madison 80, Marshall 43
Jacksonville 96, Central Arkansas 86 in OT
USI 71, Tennessee Tech 69 in OT
LIU 79, Le Moyne 68
West Georgia 63, FGCU 56
Missouri 94, Arkansas 69
Louisiana Tech 61, MTSU 48
Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 61
Duke 65, Virginia 58
Portland 73, Santa Clara 66
LMU 55, Oregon State 51
Idaho 81, Idaho State 68
Washington State 68, Saint Mary’s 64 in OT