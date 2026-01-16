Women's basketball daily report: 1/16 edition

It was an insanely loaded day of hoops — and there’s more chaos to come this weekend. Here’s the women’s basketball daily report.

1/14 report card: A

I was at South Carolina/Texas which, despite not being the prettiest basketball, was certainly entertaining. Besides that, Vanderbilt faced a scare at Mississippi State, but Mikayla Blakes went ‘Beast Mode’ and pulled out the win. Kentucky also faced a scare against Florida, while Louisville maintained its spot atop the ACC with a road win at Notre Dame. Michigan State and Nebraska were in a hard-fought battle, but the Spartans came out with the win and Auburn upset Alabama.

On the mid-major side of things, James Madison dominated Marshall, Binghamton had the edge over Albany, Portland earned a win over Santa Clara and LMU took down Oregon State by four points.

One game to look forward to today: Monmouth at Towson

Two of the best teams in the CAA will face off on Friday night. Neither team plays overly fast, but both teams are fairly strong rebounding groups. Monmouth is attempting 39.9% of their shots at the rim, while Towson spreads it out significantly more.

Keep an eye on Monmouth’s Kathy Kersaint, who’s undoubtedly been one of their best players on the defensive end. For Towson, India Johnston should make an impact offensively.

Keep an eye on: Taryn Barbot

Charleston’s Taryn Barbot is one of the nation’s leading scorers, averaging 19.5 points per game alongside 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

She rarely turns the ball over, is in the 99th percentile for second-chance points nationally and shoots the ball at a 39.4% clip from deep. Barbot contributes in all facets of the game, along with her sister Taylor, and is always a fun watch.

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

Jacksonville’s Priscilla Williams: 44 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 38 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists

UTRGV’s Charlotte O’Keefe: 22 points, 22 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

Syracuse’s Uche Izoje: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks

Gonzaga’s Allie Turner: 25 points, 5/8 from deep, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

THE REST OF THE BEST:

UConn’s Sarah Strong: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5 blocks

Illinois State’s Trista Fayta: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal

Valparaiso’s Milana Nenadic: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

FIU’s Rhema Collins: 29 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Syracuse’s Uche Izoje: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks

Tennessee State’s Aaniya Webb: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Illinois State’s Doneelah Washington: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks

East Texas A&M’s Tiani Ellison: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks

LIU’s Janessa Williams: 24 points, 4/5 from deep, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

LIU’s Solangelei Akridge: 23 points, 7/10 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

UMES’ Ashanti Lynch: 28 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Cal State Fullerton’s Cristina Jones: 15 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

UCSB’s Chrashawn Coleman: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan: 26 points, 13 assists, 1 steal

Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

NC State’s Khamil Pierre: 26 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal

James Madison’s Ashanti Barnes: 18 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Pepperdine’s Lina Falk: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Louisiana Tech’s Paris Bradley: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Furman’s Alyssa Ervin: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

West Georgia’s Jasmine Jones: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 6/12 from deep, 1 block

Sacramento State’s Rubi Gray: 26 points, 11 rebounds

UC Riverside’s Hannah Wickstrom: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Duke’s Toby Fournier: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

USC’s Kara Dunn: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Nebraska’s Amiah Hargrove: 21 points, 3 rebounds

Michigan State’s Grace VanSlooten: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Notable results

South Carolina 68, Texas 65

Vanderbilt 89, Mississippi State 84

Kentucky 94, Florida 89

Michigan 85, Illinois 69

Louisville 79, Notre Dame 66

Iowa 74, Oregon 66

Maryland 62, USC 55

Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Auburn 58, Alabama 54

Binghamton 63, Albany 61

Tennessee State 70, Morehead State 62

UMBC 55, Bryant 47

Abilene Christian 70, Cal Baptist 58

Syracuse 90, Cal 87 in 3OT

James Madison 80, Marshall 43

Jacksonville 96, Central Arkansas 86 in OT

USI 71, Tennessee Tech 69 in OT

LIU 79, Le Moyne 68

West Georgia 63, FGCU 56

Missouri 94, Arkansas 69

Louisiana Tech 61, MTSU 48

Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 61

Duke 65, Virginia 58

Portland 73, Santa Clara 66

LMU 55, Oregon State 51

Idaho 81, Idaho State 68

Washington State 68, Saint Mary’s 64 in OT