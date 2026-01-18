Women's basketball daily report: 1/18 edition
It was a massive day of mid-major hoops yesterday and we’ll head into some great P5 play today. Here’s the daily report.
One game to look forward to today: LSU/Oklahoma
LSU will look to take down another top SEC team in Oklahoma on the road, while the Sooners will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses. The analytics *love* both of these teams. There are very few categories where you’ll find that either of these teams is below the 75th percentile nationally.
One difference, though, is LSU’s lack of 3-point attempts. LSU is in the 6th percentile in that category, averaging just 14.2 attempts each game – and that number has dropped to just 10.8 attempts over the last five contests (2nd percentile). For Oklahoma, well, they foul more than the average team and have been struggling with their overall accuracy over the last few contests.
We’ll see how this one turns out.
Keep an eye on: Aaliyah Crump
This is the first game since her injury that Aaliyah Crump is designated as ‘available’ on the SEC availability report. Crump, Texas’ lone freshman, may be a necessary piece to this team’s bounceback after two straight road losses. Crump can stretch the floor and add a spark to a team that may be in need of more depth.
Top 10
If Crump is truly available and head coach Vic Schaefer opts to give her some minutes tomorrow, we’ll see how she can impact the game. Crump hasn’t played since Nov. 19, but averaged 13.2 points and shot 47% from the field up to that point.
Notable results
Kansas State 65, Texas Tech 59
Baylor 69, BYU 58
St. John’s 66, Xavier 64
Providence 80, Creighton 77
Brown 64, Cornell 48
James Madison 67, Georgia Southern 60
High Point 68, Longwood 54
IU Indy 61, Youngstown State 52
Fairleigh Dickinson 59, LIU 58
NJIT 78, Bryant 65
UMBC 64, Binghamton 58
Old Dominion 84, Marshall 82 in OT
UT Martin 73, Lindenwood 70
New Mexico State 63, Missouri State 56
MTSU 68, Sam Houston 67
Rice 58, North Texas 54
Georgetown 63, Marquette 54
North Dakota State 76, South Dakota State 68
Arizona State 67, Kansas 51
Grand Canyon 75, New Mexico 62
San Diego State 75, UNLV 66 in OT
Oregon State 69, Pepperdine 68
Santa Clara 68, Saint Mary’s 63
San Francisco 85, Washington State 72
Key statlines
MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):
Maine’s Adrianna Smith: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
James Madison’s Peyton McDaniel: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
Jacksonville’s Priscilla Williams: 25 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks
UT Martin’s Kenley McCarn: 40 points, 4/4 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
North Dakota State’s Avery Koenen: 26 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
THE REST OF THE BEST:
American’s Molly Driscoll: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists
St. John’s’ Sa’Mya Wyatt: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Xavier’s Mariyah Noel: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Providence’s Sabou Gueye: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Le Moyne’s Ashley Buragas: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Brown’s Grace Arnolie: 27 points, 7/13 from deep, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Central Michigan’s Madi Morson: 24 points, 10 rebounds
UMass’ Megan Olbrys: 19 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Akron’s Ni’Rah Clark: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Kent State’s Emory Klatt: 29 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Mercyhurst’s Cici Hernandez: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Central Connecticut’s Lucia Noin: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
UL Monroe’s Nakiyah Mays-Prince: 20 points, 10 assists, 4 steals
NJIT’s Alejandra Zuniga: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Troy’s Zay Dyer: 12 points, 18 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks
Texas State’s Saniya Burks: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block
SE Louisiana’s Eryn McKinzie: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
North Alabama’s Alexsandra Alvarado: 37 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks
USI’s Ali Saunders: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
FIU’s Rhema Collins: 22 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
UTEP’s Portia Adams: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
Delaware State’s Ericka Huggins: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
East Carolina’s Kennedy Fauntleroy: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Norfolk State’s Da’Brya Clark: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks
High Point’s Macy Spencer: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Colgate’s Grace Klag: 12 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Loyola Maryland’s Lex Therien: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
South Dakota’s Patience Williams: 21 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Wofford’s Gabby Mundy: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Quinnipiac’s Ella O’Donnell: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists
Siena’s Nicole Melious: 18 points, 6/8 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
UMBC’s Jade Tillman: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Georgia State’s Crystal Henderson: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Stetson’s Cameron Thomas: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Central Arkansas’ Shae Littleford: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
North Florida’s Dezuray McGill: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
Morehead State’s Marie Sepp: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Western Illinois’ Mia Nicastro: 28 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals
MTSU’s Alayna Contreras: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Georgetown’s Khia Miller: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
South Dakota State’s Brooklyn Meyer: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks
Oregon State’s Jenna Villa: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Pepperdine’s Elli Guiney: 26 points, 6/9 from deep, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
UC Irvine’s Jada Wynn: 24 points, 5/8 from deep, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Idaho’s Kyra Gardner: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Delaware’s Kailah Correa: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Baylor’s Taliah Scott: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Colorado State’s Kloe Froebe: 18 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists
North Texas’ Aysia Proctor: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block
Seton Hall’s Savannah Catalon: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Southern Miss’ Whitney Hart: 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal
Arkansas State’s Zyion Shannon: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Arkansas Pine-Bluff’s Jailah Pelly: 23 points, 6/8 from deep, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Tulsa’s Jade Clack: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block
Charlotte’s Tanajah Hayes: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
Wyoming’s Malene Pedersen: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
ASU’s Heloisa Carrera: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Montana State’s Jamison Phillip: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Grand Canyon’s Julianna LaMendola: 14 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Pacific’s Winner Bartholomew: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists