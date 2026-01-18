Women's basketball daily report: 1/18 edition

It was a massive day of mid-major hoops yesterday and we’ll head into some great P5 play today. Here’s the daily report.

One game to look forward to today: LSU/Oklahoma

LSU will look to take down another top SEC team in Oklahoma on the road, while the Sooners will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses. The analytics *love* both of these teams. There are very few categories where you’ll find that either of these teams is below the 75th percentile nationally.

One difference, though, is LSU’s lack of 3-point attempts. LSU is in the 6th percentile in that category, averaging just 14.2 attempts each game – and that number has dropped to just 10.8 attempts over the last five contests (2nd percentile). For Oklahoma, well, they foul more than the average team and have been struggling with their overall accuracy over the last few contests.

We’ll see how this one turns out.

Keep an eye on: Aaliyah Crump

This is the first game since her injury that Aaliyah Crump is designated as ‘available’ on the SEC availability report. Crump, Texas’ lone freshman, may be a necessary piece to this team’s bounceback after two straight road losses. Crump can stretch the floor and add a spark to a team that may be in need of more depth.

If Crump is truly available and head coach Vic Schaefer opts to give her some minutes tomorrow, we’ll see how she can impact the game. Crump hasn’t played since Nov. 19, but averaged 13.2 points and shot 47% from the field up to that point.

Notable results

Kansas State 65, Texas Tech 59

Baylor 69, BYU 58

St. John’s 66, Xavier 64

Providence 80, Creighton 77

Brown 64, Cornell 48

James Madison 67, Georgia Southern 60

High Point 68, Longwood 54

IU Indy 61, Youngstown State 52

Fairleigh Dickinson 59, LIU 58

NJIT 78, Bryant 65

UMBC 64, Binghamton 58

Old Dominion 84, Marshall 82 in OT

UT Martin 73, Lindenwood 70

New Mexico State 63, Missouri State 56

MTSU 68, Sam Houston 67

Rice 58, North Texas 54

Georgetown 63, Marquette 54

North Dakota State 76, South Dakota State 68

Arizona State 67, Kansas 51

Grand Canyon 75, New Mexico 62

San Diego State 75, UNLV 66 in OT

Oregon State 69, Pepperdine 68

Santa Clara 68, Saint Mary’s 63

San Francisco 85, Washington State 72

Key statlines

MY STARTING FIVE (FIVE BEST PERFORMANCES):

Maine’s Adrianna Smith: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

James Madison’s Peyton McDaniel: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals

Jacksonville’s Priscilla Williams: 25 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks

UT Martin’s Kenley McCarn: 40 points, 4/4 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

North Dakota State’s Avery Koenen: 26 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

THE REST OF THE BEST:

American’s Molly Driscoll: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

St. John’s’ Sa’Mya Wyatt: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Xavier’s Mariyah Noel: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Providence’s Sabou Gueye: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Le Moyne’s Ashley Buragas: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Brown’s Grace Arnolie: 27 points, 7/13 from deep, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Central Michigan’s Madi Morson: 24 points, 10 rebounds

UMass’ Megan Olbrys: 19 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Akron’s Ni’Rah Clark: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Kent State’s Emory Klatt: 29 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Mercyhurst’s Cici Hernandez: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Central Connecticut’s Lucia Noin: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

UL Monroe’s Nakiyah Mays-Prince: 20 points, 10 assists, 4 steals

NJIT’s Alejandra Zuniga: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Troy’s Zay Dyer: 12 points, 18 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Texas State’s Saniya Burks: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block

SE Louisiana’s Eryn McKinzie: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

North Alabama’s Alexsandra Alvarado: 37 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

USI’s Ali Saunders: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

FIU’s Rhema Collins: 22 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks

UTEP’s Portia Adams: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals

Delaware State’s Ericka Huggins: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

East Carolina’s Kennedy Fauntleroy: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Norfolk State’s Da’Brya Clark: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

High Point’s Macy Spencer: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Colgate’s Grace Klag: 12 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Loyola Maryland’s Lex Therien: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

South Dakota’s Patience Williams: 21 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Wofford’s Gabby Mundy: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Quinnipiac’s Ella O’Donnell: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists

Siena’s Nicole Melious: 18 points, 6/8 from deep, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

UMBC’s Jade Tillman: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Georgia State’s Crystal Henderson: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Stetson’s Cameron Thomas: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Central Arkansas’ Shae Littleford: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

North Florida’s Dezuray McGill: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Morehead State’s Marie Sepp: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Western Illinois’ Mia Nicastro: 28 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals

MTSU’s Alayna Contreras: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Georgetown’s Khia Miller: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

South Dakota State’s Brooklyn Meyer: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 5 blocks

Oregon State’s Jenna Villa: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Pepperdine’s Elli Guiney: 26 points, 6/9 from deep, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

UC Irvine’s Jada Wynn: 24 points, 5/8 from deep, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Idaho’s Kyra Gardner: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Delaware’s Kailah Correa: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Baylor’s Taliah Scott: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Colorado State’s Kloe Froebe: 18 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists

North Texas’ Aysia Proctor: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block

Seton Hall’s Savannah Catalon: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Southern Miss’ Whitney Hart: 17 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal

Arkansas State’s Zyion Shannon: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Arkansas Pine-Bluff’s Jailah Pelly: 23 points, 6/8 from deep, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Tulsa’s Jade Clack: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block

Charlotte’s Tanajah Hayes: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals

Wyoming’s Malene Pedersen: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

ASU’s Heloisa Carrera: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Montana State’s Jamison Phillip: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Grand Canyon’s Julianna LaMendola: 14 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Pacific’s Winner Bartholomew: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists