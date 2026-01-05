Women's basketball daily report: 1/4 edition
1. Weekly takeaway: Nobody is safe
The biggest takeaway of the week is that this season is not like season’s past. Parity does exist, folks. There are four teams in the ‘elite’ tier this year who are most likely safe from the random upsets we’ve seen occur, but the rest of the country is fair game.
The Top 10 is completely anew and conference play has caused chaos. Now it’s time to figure out which results were truly upsets and which teams are simply good and earned a big win.
Here’s my take on a few so far:
Notre Dame is having a down year, but that Georgia Tech loss was an upset. The Big Ten is deep and very good, so all of those ‘upsets’ from this week were mostly just good teams earning good wins. LSU has work to do and neither of their losses were upsets.
2. One game to look forward to today: Minnesota/Michigan
The best game of the day is certainly Michigan vs. Minnesota. The Wolverines are going through a rough patch right now after a near loss to Oregon in 2OT and a loss to Washington, who was then-unranked.
This is a win they really need, but it may not be one that comes easily. Minnesota gave us one of the best games of the year in a 2OT thriller vs. Maryland and they’ll come to fight tonight.
Michigan likes to play fast; Minnesota plays at one of the slowest paces in the country. Both are phenomenal defensive teams who don’t turn the ball over very often. It should be a fun one.
3. Keep an eye on: Alana Nelson
Purdue Fort Wayne faces off against IU Indy tonight. One player to keep an eye on is Purdue FW’s Alana Nelson. She’s averaging 21.2 points per game over the last five contests and is playing 36.5 minutes, which ranks in the 99th percentile of all players nationally.
She’s shooting the ball at a 62.5% clip from 2-range and 40.6% from deep over the last five games as well. Her output has improved considerably and I’ll look for her to keep Purdue FW on track tonight. When these two teams faced off in December, Nelson had 23 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win.
4. Notable results
Texas 67, Ole Miss 64
Vanderbilt 65, LSU 61
Baylor 72, Iowa State 70
Stanford 77, UNC 71 in OT
Duke 82, Notre Dame 68
Michigan State 81, Illinois 75
Hofstra 54, UNCW 46
Stony Brook 73, William & Mary 57 in OT
Belmont 75, Illinois State 68
West Virginia 60, Kansas State 58
Xavier 52, Georgetown 51
Virginia 91, Florida State 87 in 2OT
Clemson 70, Miami 55
Georgia 64, Texas A&M 56 in OT
Liberty 86, UTEP 66
Santa Clara 77, Gonzaga 73
Milwaukee 66, Cleveland State 58
Marquette 85, Villanova 69
Wisconsin 74, Penn State 73
Murray State 93, Bradley 82 in 2OT
5. Key statlines
Ole Miss’ Cotie McMahon: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
South Carolina’s Madina Okot: 12 points, 17 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 blocks
Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 32 points, 4 assists, 3 steals
Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa: 34 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 13 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Stanford’s Courtney Ogden: 21 points, 4 rebounds
Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Duke’s Taina Mair: 23 points, 4/4 from deep, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
New Haven’s Aniya McDonald-Perry: 22 points, 10/10 FG, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Elon’s LaNae’ Corbett: 28 points, 2 steals
Monmouth’s Gigi Gamble: 25 points, 4/7 from deep, 1 steal
Charleston’s Taryn Barbot: 29 points, 8/11 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
FIU’s Parris Atkins: 35 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals
Belmont’s Hilary Fuller: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Kansas’ Jaliya Davis: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
UCF’s Leah Harmon: 38 points, 2 steals
Creighton’s Kennedy Townsend: 16 points, 4/5 from deep, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Virginia’s Kymora Johnson: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Clemson’s Raven Thompson: 24 points, 4/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Texas A&M’s Fatmata Janneh: 18 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Georgia’s Dani Carnegie: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
Kennesaw State’s Kailyn Fields: 22 points, 6/9 from deep, 6 assists, 2 steals
Liberty’s Avery Mills: 22 points, 6/8 from deep, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
UIC’s Jessica Carrothers: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Providence’s Orlagh Gormley: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 9 steals
Washington State’s Alex Covill: 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 7 blocks
Marquette’s Halle Vice: 32 points, 4/4 from deep, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Penn State’s Kiyomi McMiller: 36 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocks
LMU’s Jess Lawson: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists
Pitt’s Theresa Hagans Jr.: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Bradley’s Maya Foz: 29 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Murray State’s Sharnecce Currie-Jelks: 24 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks