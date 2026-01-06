Women's basketball daily report: 1/6 edition

We’ve rebranded. The women’s basketball daily report will give you everything you need to know heading into the day of women’s hoops.

You’ll get a recap of the best performances, notable results and a key storyline from each night of play. We’ll also look forward to the day, noting a big matchup and a player to watch in the slate.

Daily takeaway: The Big Ten is DEEP

The SEC may be occupying many of the Top 10 spots right now, but it’s the Big Ten who certainly wins the award for ‘Deepest Conference’ if there was a vote.

That was on notice tonight. Minnesota was right there with Michigan until the final minutes and Iowa avoided a road upset at Northwestern, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

If you want the highest odds of seeing a ‘bottom-of-the-conference’ team play competitive basketball with Top-25 talent, the Big Ten is the place to go. It’s not (usually) that the top talent is fraudulent; it’s that the league is that good top to bottom.

One game to look forward to today: Oregon at USC

The best game of the day is, yet again, a Big Ten game. I do really appreciate the effort to spread out the best games of the week within the conference.

As I stated in my daily watchlist, this is a win that both teams really need — not only for their resume, but for momentum’s sake. USC and Oregon are both teetering in that Top-20 to Top-30ish range and each could use a good push.

Keep an eye on: Mickayla Perdue

BYU just earned a really solid win, handing Arizona State their first loss of the year. Now, they’ll play the Wildcats, who haven’t had the strongest start to the season.

If the Wildcats are going to have a chance in this one, it’ll likely be, in large part, due to Mickayla Perdue. She’s scoring a team-high 17.4 points per game, while shooting 58.5% from 2-point range. In her last five games, she has a turnover rate of just 5%, which ranks in the 98th percentile nationally. Perdue is also 18th in the country in fast break points per 40 minutes, averaging 6.8.

Notable results

Iowa 67, Northwestern 58

Michigan 70, Minnesota 60

Purdue FW 71, IU Indy 46

Key statlines

Iowa’s Ava Heiden: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Minnesota’s Grace Grocholski: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Michigan’s Olivia Olson: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

Brown’s Alyssa Moreland: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals

Brown’s Grace Arnolie: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block

Yale’s Ciniya Moore: 25 points, 3 assists, 1 block

Oakland’s Makenzie Luehring: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block

Youngstown State’s Erica King: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block