Women's basketball daily report: 1/8 edition
It was a loaded day of action. Between upsets, competitive matchups and big-time performances, there’s a lot to recap.
Daily takeaways: Addy Brown is crucial to Iowa State and Texas Tech stays undefeated
Big 12 Wednesdays have become a staple in women’s college basketball this season. You simply never know where the night is headed.
Last night was no exception.
Iowa State’s Addy Brown was unavailable for the Cyclones’ road game at Cincinnati – and it proved costly. Iowa State fell 71–63 to the 5–10 Bearcats, who had yet to notch a conference win. The loss marked the Cyclones’ second straight.
The biggest takeaway was just how essential Brown is to what Iowa State hopes to accomplish this season. When teams have to account for both her and Audi Crooks, the Cyclones’ offense becomes difficult to contain. Remove one piece from that equation and the path to a win becomes much simpler.
To put Brown’s importance into context, the analytics tell the story. She owns a 7.4 RAPM (Regularized Adjusted Plus/Minus), ranking in the 98th percentile nationally. Her 0.33 win shares per 40 minutes also sits in the 98th percentile, while her 4.7 WARP (Wins Above Replacement Player) places her in the 99th percentile nationwide.
Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas Tech remained one of four undefeated teams nationally with a strong 71–66 road win at West Virginia. Bailey Maupin led the way with a great offensive performance, pouring in 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 4-of-7 from three. The Red Raiders out-rebounded the Mountaineers – which is no small feat – and showed real toughness down the stretch. The job head coach Krista Gerlich has done with this group continues to be incredibly impressive.
Two games to look forward to today: Ole Miss/Oklahoma and Michigan State/Washington
Ole Miss/Oklahoma: This is very likely the game of the night. Oklahoma just gave Texas some trouble at their place — and now they get to have a stab at the newly top-5 Sooners.
Michigan State/Washington: Late night Big Ten games have come to be one of my favorite things, no matter how much they alter my sleep schedule. This game is no exception. Michigan State is dealing with some injury troubles, but notched a good win over Illinois. Washington earned a huge win over Michigan, so we’ll see if they can add another ranked win to their resume.
Keep an eye on: Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle
Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle is one of the nation’s most reliable bigs. At 6-6, she gives the Canes a dependable anchor as they face Louisville, the No. 1 team in the ACC. Kyle is averaging 20.8 points per 40 minutes, while holding an EFG rate of 59.4%, which ranks in the 95th percentile nationally.
She rebounds well, can take care of the ball and has been getting to the line at an impressive rate. If the Canes want a shot at taking down the Cardinals, she’s where I’d look first, though they’ll need their best game from the whole lineup tonight.
Notable results
Cincinnati 71, Iowa State 63
TCU 69, Oklahoma State 61
Ohio State 78, Illinois 69
Texas Tech 71, West Virginia 66
Davidson 48, Saint Joseph’s 36
Lehigh 60, Holy Cross 57
Marshall 77, Old Dominion 70
Georgia Southern 78, James Madison 70
Loyola Chicago 71, Dayton 68
Georgetown 63, Butler 46
Miami (OH) 72, UMass 60
Utah 62, Kansas 59
Key statlines
Rhode Island’s Sophia Vital: 19 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Kent State’s Mya Babbitt: 24 points, 5 steals, 1 block
Central Michigan’s Ayanna-Sarai Darrington: 18 points, 10 rebounds
Lafayette’s Haylie Adamski: 20 points, 5/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Cincinnati’s Mya Perry: 26 points, 4/6 from deep, 3 steals
Richmond’s Rachel Ullstrom: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
American’s Charlotte Tuhy: 17 points, 22 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Longwood’s Amor Harris: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Charleston Southern’s Caelan Ellis: 26 points, 5/11 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Lehigh’s Lily Fandre: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Marshall’s Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 33 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Georgia Southern’s Kishyah Anderson: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals
Texas Tech’s Bailey Maupin: 27 points, 4/7 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
West Virginia’s Jordan Harrison: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 41 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
Winthrop’s Amourie Porter: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Army’s Camryn Tade: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Eastern Michigan’s Fernanda Ovalle: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Ohio’s Bailey Tabeling: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Western Michigan’s D’Myjah Bolds: 15 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Troy’s Zay Dyer: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 5 blocks
UConn’s Sarah Strong: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals
TCU’s Olivia Miles: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
Kansas State’s Tess Heal: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Rice’s Louann Battiston: 20 points, 4/6 from deep, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
UNLV’s Meadow Roland: 18 points, 14 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Memphis’ Daejah Richmond: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals
New Mexico’s Laila Abdurraqib: 25 points, 7/9 from deep, 4 rebounds
Colorado State’s Kloe Froebe: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks
Boise State’s Natalie Pasco: 24 points, 6/7 from deep, 5 rebounds, 1 block