Women's basketball daily report: 1/7 edition

It was a late night, but one that I hope you all stayed up to enjoy. Oregon/USC provided big entertainment and answers to some lingering questions. Here’s my women’s basketball daily report.

Daily takeaway: Becky Burke earns first major win at Arizona

Arizona’s debut season under Becky Burke started slowly, but that was to be expected. Burke took over in April, well after most head coaches had settled into their roles, and was tasked with assembling a roster at a point when the transfer portal was thinning.

The Wildcats struggled in their first game of the year, eking out a 62-59 home win over UC Riverside. Despite a 9-2 start to the year, it looked like Arizona wouldn’t be able to compete in a deeper Big 12 than ever.

Conference play didn’t immediately offer answers. Arizona opened 0–3 against Utah, Colorado, and Texas Tech. But on Tuesday night, that first Big 12 win finally came.

Arizona took down BYU 75–72 at home, a significant result after the Cougars had ended Arizona State’s undefeated start just last week. The Wildcats forced 27 turnovers, capitalized at the free-throw line as BYU went just 15-of-25 (60%) and the Wildcats had a 91% clip at the line and got a stellar two-way performance from New Orleans transfer Nora Francois. Arizona scored 22 points off turnovers and added 17 fastbreak points in the win.

In a wildly unpredictable Big 12, Burke’s first conference win was a meaningful one and a glimpse of what Arizona could eventually be.

Two games to look forward to today: Texas Tech/West Virginia and Saint Joseph’s/Davidson

Texas Tech/West Virginia: The Big 12 is weird (and deep) this year. This may wind up being one of its biggest games, despite just one team holding a Top 25 ranking right now. Texas Tech is undefeated but fairly untested, while West Virginia started the season strong but could use a big win to boost their resume.

Texas Tech has been a really strong defensive team, which is what West Virginia has been known for in the past. I think the Mountaineers will be able to beat the Lady Raiders on the boards — and I’d expect a fairly low-scoring affair here.

Saint Joseph’s/Davidson: This is a really huge game in the grand scheme of things for the A-10. They’re looking like a multi-bid league (potentially three) and both teams have started off conference play strong.

Keep an eye on: Berry Wallace

Illinois took down Maryland and played a competitive game against Michigan State last week. They’re battle-tested and ready for conference play. They’ll face a tough Ohio State team tonight and will need a big-time performance from Berry Wallace.

Wallace ranks in the 98th percentile nationally in WARP (Wins Above Replacement Player) via CBB Analytics and is averaging 21 points per game over Illinois’ last five contests. She’s not the whole offense, with a modest 24.1% usage rate, but she’s a large part of it. Wallace has been efficient, a three-level threat and takes good care of the ball. She should serve an important role tomorrow as the Illini face their third ranked opponent in as many games.

Notable results

USF 70, UAB 65

Tulsa 76, Tulane 73

Arizona 75, BYU 72

Oregon 71, USC 66

Key statlines

Lindenwood’s Brooke Coffey: 29 points, 4/5 from deep, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

USF’s Katie Davidson: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

UAB’s Cali Smallwood: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals

Tulsa’s Hannah Riddick: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

North Texas’ Aysia Proctor: 24 points, 4/7 from deep, 2 assists, 2 steals

North Texas’ Megan Nestor: 14 points, 17 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

BYU’s Delaney Gibb: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Arizona’s Nora Francois: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks

Oregon’s Ehis Etute: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Oregon’s Katie Fiso: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

USC’s Kara Dunn: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal