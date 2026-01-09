Women's basketball daily report: 1/9 edition
It was a hectic night of women’s basketball. Here’s the daily report.
Daily takeaway: Ole Miss secures status as ‘dangerous’ in the SEC
Just a few days ago, Ole Miss traveled to Austin and gave Texas everything it could handle. The Rebels came up short, but the signs were there that this group was starting to come together.
It’s a team with no shortage of newness and a team with potential that hadn’t fully taken shape yet. But this week confirmed what many suspected in the preseason: Ole Miss is not a team to overlook.
On Thursday night, the Rebels carried that momentum into Norman against No. 5 Oklahoma – and this time, they didn’t come up short. Ole Miss dominated the first quarter and, even as the Sooners surged back and made it a one-possession game in the final seconds, the Rebels stayed composed.
Behind clutch performances from Cotie McMahon and Sira Thienou, Ole Miss pulled off the upset, knocking off Oklahoma 74-69 on the road. McMahon finished with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, while Thienou added 20 points, three rebounds and a steal.
Ole Miss shot 47% from the field, 42% from three and 87% from the free-throw line, forced 17 turnovers and held Oklahoma to just 24% shooting from beyond the arc.
One game to look forward to today: Northern Iowa/Murray State
Northern Iowa and Murray State both remain undefeated in conference play, but they’ve taken very different paths to get there. Murray State boasts one of the league’s most efficient offenses, while Northern Iowa hangs its hat on defense.
True to their name, the Racers play at a fast pace, while the Panthers slow the game down. Murray State is averaging 83.7 points per game this season, compared to just 63.6 for Northern Iowa. It should make for an intriguing matchup.
Keep an eye on: Abbie Aalsma
Abbie Aalsma has been on a tear for Drake all season. The Bulldogs run much of their offense through the 5-foot-9 junior, and she’s delivered in a big way during MVC play. In conference action, Aalsma is averaging 26.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal per game — while committing just one turnover per outing.
She’s shooting an absurd 62% from the field in conference play, knocking down four threes per game at a 54.5% clip from beyond the arc, and ranks in the 99th percentile nationally in fast-break points per game (7.3) through this stretch.
Drake will face a tough Belmont team on the road, and Aalsma will once again be asked to shoulder much of the offensive load.
Notable results
Sam Houston 59, Liberty 53
Louisville 77, Miami 68
Michigan State 82, Washington 67
Saint Mary’s 60, Pacific 55
Ole Miss 74, Oklahoma 69
Alabama 64, Kentucky 51
LSU 80, Georgia 59
Baylor 56, Colorado 52
Tennessee 90, Mississippi State 80
Nebraska 78, Indiana 73
Virginia Tech 77, Syracuse 57
Duke 78, Cal 74
Robert Morris 74, Purdue FW 64
Binghamton 71, Vermont 67
Eastern Illinois 75, Tennessee Tech 74
Virginia 61, Georgia Tech 59
New Orleans 64, SE Louisiana 63
FGCU 58, Austin Peay 54
Texas A&M 74, Florida 66
Illinois State 75, UIC 61
Purdue 75, Wisconsin 67
Clemson 75, NC State 65
Key statlines
Louisville’s Elif Istanbulluoglu: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Iona’s Isabellah Middleton: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Texas A&M-CC’s Torie Sevier: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Georgia’s Dani Carnegie: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
Green Bay’s Maddy Skorupski: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
Duke’s Delaney Thomas: 24 points, 2 assists, 1 steal
Notre Dame’s Cassandre Prosper: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists
Santa Clara’s Maia Jones: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Robert Morris’ Aislin Malcolm: 20 points, 3/5 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
UC Riverside’s Hannah Wickstrom: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Cal State Northridge’s Jite Gbemuotor: 16 points 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Cal Poly’s Vanessa McManus: 31 points, 4 rebounds
Michigan State’s Kennedy Blair: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Fairfield’s Kaety L’Amoreaux: 24 points, 6/11 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
LIU’s Kadidia Toure: 29 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Mercyhurst’s Sofia Wilson: 20 points, 4/8 from deep, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Vermont’s Malia Lenz: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
UNH’s Eva DeChent: 34 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block
Bryant’s Mimi Rubino: 21 points, 5/7 from deep, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
USI’s Ali Saunders: 27 points, 5/8 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Tennessee Tech’s Reghan Grimes: 29 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Green Bay’s Jenna Guyer: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Alabama’s Jessica Timmons: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Maryland’s Yarden Garzon: 18 points, 6/6 from deep, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 block
Tarleton State’s Shadasia Brackens: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 blocks
UNCG’s Jeni Levine: 21 points, 4/7 from deep, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Lipscomb’s Taylor Bowen: 16 points, 14 rebounds
UNF’s Alonya Waldon: 24 points, 5 steals
West Georgia’s Jasmine Jones: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Eastern Kentucky’s Liz Freihofer: 26 points, 5/7 from deep, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
North Alabama’s Gabby Jackson: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
FIU’s Denika Lightbourne: 25 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Ole Miss’ Sira Thienou: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez: 26 points, 6/14 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Purdue’s Nya Smith: 20 points, 4/6 from deep, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Vanderbilt’s Sacha Washington: 15 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists
Evansville’s Camryn Runner: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks
SC State’s Iemyiah Harris: 21 points, 4/9 from deep, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
Saint Francis’ Shelby Ricks: 29 points, 5/7 from deep, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks
FGCU’s Sinai Douglas: 24 points, 6/6 from deep, 3 assists, 2 steals
Texas A&M’s Fatmata Janneh: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal
Texas A&M’s Ny’Ceara Pryor: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 6 steals
Illinois State’s Doneelah Washington: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks
South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Tennessee’s Mia Pauldo: 26 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Mississippi State’s Kharyssa Richardson: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal
Indiana’s Shay Ciezki: 31 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
New Mexico State’s Lucia Yenes: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
Missouri State’s Kaemyn Bekemeier: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Marquette’s Olivia Porter: 23 points, 5/10 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Clemson’s Rachael Rose: 19 points, 3/4 from deep, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
Denver’s Laia Monclova: 17 points, 4/6 from deep, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
St. Thomas’ Jada Hood: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
North Dakota’s Walker Demers: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Northern Arizona’s Naomi White: 37 points, 9/14 from deep, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Southern Utah’s Ava Uhrich: 20 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists
Oregon State’s Tiara Bolden: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Idaho’s Kyra Gardner: 28 points, 4/6 from deep, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocks
Texas’ Kyla Oldacre: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal
Stanford’s Nunu Agara: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
UC San Diego’s Makayla Rose: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
Cal State Fullerton’s Cristina Jones: 21 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 8 steals