Women's basketball games to watch: 1/10 edition

It’s an elite day of mid-major hoops. Here are my daily women’s basketball games to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

2pm: Columbia at Harvard (ESPN+)

If the Ivy League wants to be a multi-bid league yet again, this game is one that may decide who joins Princeton in the field. Columbia, although upset by Cornell recently, is a really talented squad with several pieces who can compete at the highest level. Harvard is a new-look group with talent that has fought hard and played well on the defensive end.

4:30pm: Arkansas State at Troy (ESPN+)

Two of the most entertaining (and best) mid-majors go head-to-head tonight. Troy has put together a phenomenal season thus far and continues to be one of the best rebounding teams in the nation. Arkansas State is disruptive on defense and forces turnovers at a high rate.

5pm: Utah at Kansas State (ESPN+)

Kansas State has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country. They have really good days like the one they beat Ole Miss, but also bad days like losing to Green Bay and San Diego State. A fairly strong offensive-minded team, their defense has sometimes lacked this season. With so many new faces, they’re still adjusting.

Utah, meanwhile, is coming off its best stretch of the year. The Utes upset TCU recently and then earned a solid road win at Kansas. Lani White, who started her career as a Ute, transferred out and has now returned, has been phenomenal. She holds an EFG% of 58.6 and is far from a liability on the defensive end.

6pm: Davidson at Richmond (ESPN+)

This game is huge for the at-large bid hopes of the A-10. Both Richmond and Davidson challenged themselves in non-conference play and kept up with some top teams. Richmond, who has elite veteran players, is one of the better offensive teams in the nation. Davidson, whose international talent has been instrumental in their success, is one of the best defensive teams. This should be a fun one stylistically.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

1pm: St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island (ESPN+)

1pm: Central Michigan at UMass (ESPN+)

1pm: Old Dominion at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

2pm: Texas Tech at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

2pm: La Salle at Saint Joseph’s (ESPN+)

2pm: BYU at Houston (ESPN+)

1pm: Albany at Bryant (ESPN+)

2pm: Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas (ESPN+)

2pm: Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois (ESPN+)

3pm: Colorado State at Boise State

3pm: USF at Memphis (ESPN+)

4pm: Idaho at Montana State (ESPN+)

4pm: Cal Baptist at Southern Utah (ESPN+)

5pm: Portland at Gonzaga (ESPN+)

7pm: UC Riverside at UC San Diego (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

11am: Northern Kentucky at Robert Morris (ESPN+)

1pm: Charlotte at UTSA (ESPN+)

1pm: Cornell at Dartmouth (ESPN+)

1pm: James Madison at Georgia State (ESPN+)

1pm: Coastal Carolina at Marshall (ESPN+)

1pm: Southern Miss at App State (ESPN+)

1pm: New Mexico State at MTSU (ESPN+)

1pm: Kennesaw State at FIU (ESPN+)

1pm: Jacksonville State at Missouri State (ESPN+)

2pm: Princeton at Yale (ESPN+)

2pm: Dayton at Fordham (ESPN+)

2pm: Butler at St. John’s (ESPN+)

2pm: Penn at Brown (ESPN+)

2pm: Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

2pm: Purdue FW at Youngstown State (ESPN+)

2pm: Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)

2pm: Furman at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

2pm: SE Louisiana at McNeese (ESPN+)

2pm: FGCU at Lipscomb (ESPN+)

2pm: Little Rock at Lindenwood (ESPN+)

3pm: San Diego State at Utah State

3pm: Santa Clara at Washington State (ESPN+)

3pm: North Texas at Tulane (ESPN+)

3pm: Sacred Heart at Quinnipiac (ESPN+)

4pm: UCF at Arizona (ESPN+)

4pm: Northern Arizona at Idaho State (ESPN+)