Women's basketball games to watch: 1/14 edition

It’s a really fun day of women’s hoops. Here’s my daily watchlist.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

7pm: TCU at West Virginia (ESPN+)

I love myself a good Big 12 Wednesday. TCU, after falling in OT to Utah recently, needs a big-time win on their resume. There are only a few opportunities for one of those and West Virginia provides the chance to beat one of On3’s Top 25 teams.

The same goes for West Virginia, who earned a very solid win over Iowa State the other day, but could really use a victory here.

7pm: Washington at Indiana (Big Ten+)

Washington has been quite streaky this year, with a big win over Michigan just before a significant upset loss at Purdue. In order to get back on track, a win over Indiana is necessary. The Hoosiers, on the other hand, are 0-6 to start conference play. They need this one badly.

7pm: Purdue Fort Wayne at Green Bay (ESPN+)

Green Bay remains the only undefeated team in Horizon League play, but they’ll be tested when Purdue FW comes to town. The Mastodons are coming off back-to-back losses and will have some big-time motivation for a road win here.

7:30pm: Oklahoma State at Kansas (ESPN+)

Oklahoma State and Kansas are two teams that I still feel like I haven’t seen enough from, which is quite unusual in January. The Jayhawks were without Jaliya Davis for a period of time and she’s a real difference-maker, so we’ll see if they can grab a home win against the sharpshooting Cowgirls.

9pm: Baylor at Utah (ESPN+)

Utah is one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 right now, with recent wins over TCU, Kansas and Kansas State. Baylor isn’t far behind, with four straight victories over Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Colorado and Kansas.

This is a really good test for the Utes, who have proven they can keep up with some of the top teams in the league.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

11am: Saint Louis at La Salle (ESPN+)

11am: Merrimack at Iona (ESPN+)

2pm: New Mexico at San Diego State

5pm: Holy Cross at Army (ESPN+)

6pm: Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure (ESPN+)

7pm: Cincinnati at UCF (ESPN+)

7pm: Providence at Butler (ESPN+)

7pm: Marquette at Seton Hall (ESPN+)

7pm: Winthrop at Longwood (ESPN+)

7pm: Ohio at Kent State (ESPN+)

8pm: UCLA at Minnesota (Big Ten+)

9pm: Iowa State at Colorado (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

11am: Loyola Maryland at Colgate (ESPN+)

11am: Fairfield at Marist (ESPN+)

11:30am: Siena at Sacred Heart (ESPN+)

12pm: Southern Miss at Texas State (ESPN+)

5pm: Lafayette at Bucknell (ESPN+)

6pm: URI at VCU (ESPN+)

6pm: GW at Duquesne (ESPN+)

6pm: Milwaukee at Northern Kentucky (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Penn State at Ohio State (Big Ten+)

6:30pm: Georgia Southern at Georgia State (ESPN+)

6:30pm: App State at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

7pm: Loyola Chicago at George Mason (ESPN+)

7pm: Fordham at Davidson (ESPN+)

7pm: Richmond at Dayton (ESPN+)

7pm: Eastern Michigan at Miami (OH)

7:30pm: Troy at UL Monroe (ESPN+)

8pm: Nevada at Grand Canyon

8pm: UAB at Rice (ESPN+)

8:30pm: Colorado State at Air Force

10pm: UNLV at San Jose State