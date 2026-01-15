Women's basketball games to watch: 1/15 edition

It’s an elite women’s basketball Thursday. Sit down, relax and grab some popcorn.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

6pm: Louisville at Notre Dame (ACCN)

Louisville has cemented itself as the team to beat in the ACC. But it’s a strange year for the conference, and I don’t think the Cards are above being upset. Notre Dame has been inconsistent this season, but just notched a significant win over North Carolina and will be looking for more.

7pm: Texas at South Carolina (ESPN2)

It’s the game of the week and I’m getting deja vu, because I saw this one in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving. Well, now I’ll be seeing it in person again in Columbia. South Carolina’s Alicia Tournebize is expected to make her collegiate debut, while Texas is coming off their first loss of the year.

7pm: Illinois at Michigan (Peacock)

Illinois managed an upset over Maryland, but has dropped their last couple games to very good Big Ten teams. Michigan kept up with UConn early in the season and routed a decent Notre Dame team, but they haven’t earned a real resume win in a while.

7pm: Nebraska at Michigan State (BTN)

Nebraska has proven they can keep up with some of the best teams in the league, but can they beat them? Michigan State is one of the hottest teams in the conference right now.

8pm: Virginia at Duke (ACCN)

Virginia has been without Sa’Myah Smith and is a completely different team with her on the floor. Duke is undefeated in ACC after a lackluster start to the year. Can they keep it up or will they get upset at home?

9pm: Oregon at Iowa (FS1)

Iowa struggled last week against Northwestern and Indiana, two teams in the bottom-half of the league right now. Oregon is just starting to get hot, with a win at USC, a very close loss to MSU and a 2OT loss to Michigan a couple weeks ago. We’ll see if they can make it interesting.

9pm: Maryland at USC (Peacock)

This is the second-best game of the night. Maryland hasn’t been the same since injuries plagued them, and you could say the same thing about USC who has struggled without Kennedy Smith for the last few outings. The Terps started off strong, but they need some momentum here.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

11am: Albany at Binghamton (ESPN+)

2pm: Abilene Christian at Cal Baptist (ESPN+)

6pm: Cal at Syracuse (ACC Extra)

6pm: Vermont at Maine (ESPN+)

6pm: Marshall at James Madison (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (SECN)

7pm: Villanova at UConn (FS1)

7pm: Miami at UNC (ACC Extra)

7pm: UNCG at Furman (ESPN+)

7pm: Le Moyne at LIU

9pm: Portland at Santa Clara (ESPN+)

9pm: Idaho State at Idaho (ESPN+)

10pm: UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

11am: UMass Lowell at NJIT (ESPN+)

11am: Morehead State at Tennessee State (ESPN+)

12pm: Bryant at UMBC (ESPN+)

6pm: Florida State at Pitt (ACC Extra)

6pm: NC State at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

6:30pm: USI at Tennessee Tech (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Central Arkansas at Jacksonville (ESPN+)

7pm: Florida at Kentucky (SECN+)

7pm: FGCU at West Georgia (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Virginia Tech at SMU (ACC Extra)

7:30pm: Arkansas at Missouri (SECN+)

7:30pm: MTSU at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

8pm: Wisconsin at Northwestern (Big Ten+)

8pm: Sacramento State at NAU (ESPN+)

9pm: Alabama at Auburn (SECN)

9pm: Washington State at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)

9pm: Oregon State at LMU (ESPN+)

9pm: San Francisco at Gonzaga (ESPN+)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

6pm: Stanford at Boston College (ACC Extra)