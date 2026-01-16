Women's basketball games to watch: 1/16 edition
It’s a light schedule, but here are the women’s basketball games to keep an eye on today.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
7pm: Bradley at Drake (ESPN+)
7pm: UTSA at FAU (ESPN+)
7pm: Drexel at Charleston
7pm: Monmouth at Towson
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
6pm: Stony Brook at Hofstra
7pm: UIC at Evansville (ESPN+)
7pm: Campbell at Northeastern
7pm: Elon at UNCW
7pm: Hampton at William & Mary