Women's basketball games to watch: 1/16 edition

It’s a light schedule, but here are the women’s basketball games to keep an eye on today.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

7pm: Bradley at Drake (ESPN+)

7pm: UTSA at FAU (ESPN+)

7pm: Drexel at Charleston

7pm: Monmouth at Towson

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

6pm: Stony Brook at Hofstra

7pm: UIC at Evansville (ESPN+)

7pm: Campbell at Northeastern

7pm: Elon at UNCW

7pm: Hampton at William & Mary