Women's basketball games to watch: 1/19 edition
We’ve got some fantastic games to watch on MLK Jr. Day. Between these high-level games and the CFP title game, it’s a heck of a slate for sports fans.
BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS
These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.
12pm: Ohio State vs. TCU (FOX)
TCU struggled against a solid West Virginia team the other day and barely eked out a win. Ohio State has had a strong few weeks here, so we’ll see who winds up on top in this one.
2:30pm: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (FOX)
Vanderbilt is one of just two undefeated teams remaining, but they’re looking for another resume win alongside the LSU victory. Michigan doesn’t have a win over a team currently in On3’s Top 25, so they’re in a similar boat.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
2pm: Harvard at Princeton (ESPN+)
2pm: Brown at Columbia (ESPN+)
5pm: Notre Dame at UConn (FOX)
9pm: Northern Colorado at Montana State (ESPN+)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
1pm: Saint Peter’s at Iona (ESPN+)
2pm: Siena at Fairfield (ESPN+)
2pm: Quinnipiac at Merrimack (ESPN+)
3pm: Alabama A&M at Alabama State
4pm: Northern Arizona at Montana (ESPN+)