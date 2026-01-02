Women's basketball games to watch: 1/2 edition

It’s a lighter slate of WBB, but here are my daily games to watch.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

7pm: Illinois State at Murray State (ESPN+)

7pm: Cleveland State at Green Bay (ESPN+)

9pm: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

3pm: Bradley at Belmont (ESPN+)

4pm: Campbell at Towson

7pm: Monmouth at Elon

7pm: MTSU at Kennesaw State (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

8pm: Liberty at New Mexico State (ESPN+)

9pm: Washington State at Portland (ESPN+)

9pm: Pacific at Oregon State (ESPN+)

9pm: Santa Clara at LMU (ESPN+)