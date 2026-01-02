Women's basketball games to watch: 1/2 edition
It’s a lighter slate of WBB, but here are my daily games to watch.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
7pm: Illinois State at Murray State (ESPN+)
7pm: Cleveland State at Green Bay (ESPN+)
9pm: Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine (ESPN+)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
3pm: Bradley at Belmont (ESPN+)
4pm: Campbell at Towson
7pm: Monmouth at Elon
7pm: MTSU at Kennesaw State (ESPN+)
7:30pm: Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)
8pm: Liberty at New Mexico State (ESPN+)
9pm: Washington State at Portland (ESPN+)
9pm: Pacific at Oregon State (ESPN+)
9pm: Santa Clara at LMU (ESPN+)