Women's basketball games to watch: 1/20 edition

It’s a solid day of women’s basketball. Here are my games of the day.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

7pm: Xavier at Creighton (ESPN+)

7pm: Providence at Seton Hall (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Rice at Tulsa (ESPN+)

7:30pm: East Carolina at UTSA (ESPN+)

8pm: Kansas at Arizona (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

6:15pm: UT Martin at SEMO (ESPN+)

6:30pm: FAU at Charlotte (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Toledo at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

7pm: Memphis at Wichita State (ESPN+)

7pm: USF at Temple (ESPN+)

7pm: North Texas at UAB (ESPN+)