Women's basketball games to watch: 1/4 edition

It’s a loaded women’s basketball Sunday. Here are the games you have to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

12pm: Illinois at Michigan State (BTN)

This is a big matchup between two teams who will likely be ranked next week. Illinois just took down Top-10 Maryland at home and Michigan State recently beat a ranked Ole Miss squad.

3pm: Ole Miss at Texas (ESPN2)

Texas faces yet another big test in a hungry Ole Miss squad. The Rebels have underperformed to start the year but will certainly be motivated for a Top-5 road win.

3pm: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN)

Baylor has had its fair share of ups and downs, but dethroning Iowa State will be no easy task. The Big 12 is fun this year and this should be an entertaining matchup.

5pm: LSU at Vanderbilt (ESPN)

LSU lost its first real test of the year against Kentucky and they’ll face another ranked SEC school today. Vanderbilt is one of a few programs where I’m not sure quite what to make of them. They haven’t challenged themselves much yet, so this one should be telling.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

12pm: Notre Dame at Duke (ACCN)

1pm: Stanford at North Carolina (ESPN)

2pm: Illinois State at Belmont (ESPN+)

2pm: West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN+)

2pm: Butler at Creighton (ESPN+)

2pm: Clemson at Miami (ACC Extra)

2pm: Robert Morris at Green Bay (ESPN+)

3pm: Mississippi State at Oklahoma (SECN+)

3pm: Gonzaga at Santa Clara (ESPN+)

4pm: Villanova at Marquette (Peacock)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

2pm: South Carolina at Florida (SECN)

2pm: Kansas at UCF (ESPN+)

2pm: Xavier at Georgetown (ESPN+)

2pm: Virginia at Florida State (ACCN)

2pm: Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

2pm: Cal at NC State (CW)

2pm: Texas A&M at Georgia (SECN+)

3pm: Arkansas at Alabama (SECN+)

4pm: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACCN)

4pm: Penn State at Wisconsin (BTN)

4pm: Georgia Tech at SMU (ACC Extra)

6pm: Indiana at Maryland (BTN)

7:30pm: Bradley at Murray State (ESPN+)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

12pm: Missouri at Kentucky (SECN)

2pm: Rutgers at Ohio State (BTN)

3pm: Purdue at Nebraska (Big Ten+)

4pm: Tennessee at Auburn (SECN)