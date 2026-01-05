Women's basketball games to watch: 1/5 edition

Here’s the calm after the storm. Today’s women’s basketball games are not plentiful, but they should be fun.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

6:30pm: Minnesota at Michigan (BTN)

This is easily the best game of the day — and a very important one for Michigan. After a near-loss to Oregon and a loss to Washington, the Wolverines are in desperate need of a bounce-back win. We’ll see how they respond.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

7pm: IU Indy at Purdue FW

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

5pm: Brown at Yale (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Oakland at Youngstown State (ESPN+)

8:30pm: Iowa at Northwestern (BTN)