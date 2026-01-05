Women's basketball games to watch: 1/5 edition
Here’s the calm after the storm. Today’s women’s basketball games are not plentiful, but they should be fun.
BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS
These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.
6:30pm: Minnesota at Michigan (BTN)
This is easily the best game of the day — and a very important one for Michigan. After a near-loss to Oregon and a loss to Washington, the Wolverines are in desperate need of a bounce-back win. We’ll see how they respond.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Brendan Sorsby
Makes transfer commitment
- 2Hot
Isaac Brown
Flips transfer decision
- 3Trending
Raleek Brown
Coveted transfer sets SEC visit
- 4
Josh Hoover
QB transfers to Big Ten
- 5
Ty Simpson
Evaluating future plans
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
7pm: IU Indy at Purdue FW
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
5pm: Brown at Yale (ESPN+)
6:30pm: Oakland at Youngstown State (ESPN+)
8:30pm: Iowa at Northwestern (BTN)