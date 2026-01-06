Women's basketball games to watch: 1/6 edition

Tuesday gives us one of the best games of the week. Here’s your daily women’s basketball watchlist.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

10pm: Oregon at USC (BTN)

This is a must-win game for both teams, which is truly the best kind of matchup. USC just got blown out of the water by in-state rival UCLA and Oregon has lost two of their last three, including a near-upset over Michigan. With both teams floating between the No. 20-No. 30ish range nationally, this is a major game for each.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

6pm: Lindenwood at SIUE (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Tulsa at Tulane (ESPN+)

7:30pm: East Carolina at North Texas (ESPN+)

8pm: BYU at Arizona (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

7pm: Temple at Wichita State (ESPN+)

7pm: USF at UAB (ESPN+)