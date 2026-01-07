Women's basketball games to watch: 1/7 edition

It’s a loaded day of women’s hoops. Here’s my daily watchlist.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

6pm: Saint Joseph’s at Davidson (ESPN+)

This is a really huge game in the grand scheme of things for the A-10. They’re looking like a multi-bid league (potentially three) and both teams have started off conference play strong.

7pm: Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN+)

The Big 12 is weird (and deep) this year. This may wind up being one of its biggest games, despite just one team holding a Top 25 ranking right now. Texas Tech is undefeated but fairly untested, while West Virginia started the season strong but could use a big win to boost their resume.

Texas Tech has been a really strong defensive team, which is what West Virginia has been known for in the past. I think the Mountaineers will be able to beat the Lady Raiders on the boards — and I’d expect a fairly low-scoring affair here.

7pm: Ohio State at Illinois (Big Ten+)

Illinois took down Maryland and played a competitive game against Michigan State last week. They’re battle-tested and ready for conference play. Ohio State has had a solid start, but their schedule starts to ramp up now. On paper, these are two fairly similar teams from an analytical standpoint. Neither shoot the ball very much, they’re efficient from 2-point range and don’t turn the ball over.

The biggest difference is that Ohio State is much more reliant on a single player, Jaloni Cambridge (30.4% usage rate), than Illinois. But the Illini have a shorter bench to work with due to a few season-ending injuries. I’d keep an eye on Berry Wallace in this one, but it should be a pick’em.

7:30pm: Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPN+)

TCU lost their first game of the year last week to Utah in overtime. Oklahoma State has had a fairly underwhelming start to the year. But the Big 12 has been feasting on ‘upsets’ and this one could get interesting.

TCU has been one of the best defensive teams this year, but they also haven’t played a team that can shoot it as well as Oklahoma State. The Utes shot the ball really well against the Horned Frogs and were able to take the win.

7:30pm: Utah at Kansas (ESPN+)

This game feels very bubble-y. Utah just wrapped up one of the biggest upsets of the season over TCU, while Kansas just got their star freshman, Jaliya Davis, back from injury.

Utah shoots a lot of 3-pointers — and they also make a lot of 3-pointers. Kansas, however, hasn’t defended the three all that well this year.

8:30pm: New Mexico at Colorado State

It’s a phenomenal Mountain West battle on a Wednesday night. Colorado State has a perfect conference record so far and gets to host the 11-4 Lobos at home. New Mexico, though, is not to be overlooked. They earned wins over Arizona, Houston and Boise State, while nearly stealing a win over Cincinnati.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

11am: URI at George Washington (ESPN+)

6pm: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne (ESPN+)

6pm: Fordham at Richmond (ESPN+)

6pm: Old Dominion at Marshall (ESPN+)

6pm: James Madison at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Coastal Carolina at App State (ESPN+)

7pm: La Salle at George Mason (ESPN+)

7pm: Miami (OH) at UMass (ESPN+)

7pm: Eastern Michigan at Ohio (ESPN+)

8pm: Charlotte at Rice (ESPN+)

9pm: Grand Canyon at San Diego State

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

11am: Kent State at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

6pm: Lehigh at Holy Cross (ESPN+)

6pm: Navy at Bucknell (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Iowa State at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Toledo at Ball State (ESPN+)

7pm: Georgetown at Butler (ESPN+)

7pm: Army at Loyola (MD) (ESPN+)

7pm: Wright State at Cleveland State (ESPN+)

7:30pm: St. John’s at UConn (truTV)

7:30pm: Kansas State at Houston (ESPN+)

8pm: FAU at Memphis (ESPN+)

8:30pm: UCF at Arizona State (ESPN+)

9:30pm: Utah State at UNLV