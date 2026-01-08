Women's basketball games to watch: 1/8 edition

It’s a loaded slate of women’s basketball. Here are my daily games to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

3pm: Louisville at Miami (ACC Extra)

Louisville is the team to beat in the ACC and Miami is coming off an unexpected loss to Clemson. We’ll see how they respond and how Louisville reacts to a challenging road test.

7pm: Kentucky at Alabama (SECN+)

Kentucky is rolling right now, but this will be their first full game without Teonni Key. It’ll be an opportunity to gauge what the Wildcats look like in her absence and if Alabama can take advantage.

7pm: Ole Miss at Oklahoma (SECN+)

This is very likely the game of the night. Oklahoma just gave Texas some trouble at their place — and now they get to have a stab at the newly top-5 Sooners.

7:30pm: Tennessee at Mississippi State (SECN+)

Tennessee has underwhelmed to start the year, but they’ll have a chance to earn a solid SEC road win. Mississippi State certainly enters as the underdogs in this one, but the Lady Vols look like they still have some kinks to work out this year.

8pm: NC State at Clemson (ACC Extra)

NC State is slowly but surely inching their way back into Top 25 consideration and this road win would help their case. Clemson, however, will likely have plenty of momentum after a big road win at Miami.

9pm: Michigan State at Washington (Big Ten+)

Late night Big Ten games have come to be one of my favorite things, no matter how much they alter my sleep schedule. This game is no exception. Michigan State is dealing with some injury troubles, but notched a good win over Illinois. Washington earned a huge win over Michigan, so we’ll see if they can add another ranked win to their resume.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

5pm: Sam Houston at Liberty (ESPN+)

6pm: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (ACC Extra)

6pm: Duke at Cal (ACC Extra)

6pm: Vermont at Binghamton (ESPN+)

7pm: Texas A&M at Florida (SECN+)

7:30pm: Kennesaw State at Missouri State (ESPN+)

8pm: Colorado at Baylor (ESPN+)

8pm: Indiana at Nebraska (Big Ten+)

8pm: Creighton at Marquette (truTV)

9pm: Santa Clara at San Francisco (ESPN+)

9pm: Oregon State at Washington State (ESPN+)

9pm: UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis (ESPN+)

9pm: Northern Colorado at Idaho State (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

11am: Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary’s (ESPN+)

11:30am: Xavier at Villanova (ESPN+)

5pm: UT Martin at Morehead State (ESPN+)

6pm: Michigan at Penn State (Big Ten+)

6pm: Purdue FW at Robert Morris (ESPN+)

6pm: Wofford at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

6pm: Jacksonville at Queens (ESPN+)

6:30pm: LSU at Georgia (SECN+)

7pm: Seton Hall at Providence (ESPN+)

7pm: Virginia at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)

7pm: Furman at ETSU (ESPN+)

7pm: Jacksonville State at FIU (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Missouri at Vanderbilt (SECN+)

7:30pm: UIC at Illinois State (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Purdue at Wisconsin (Big Ten+)

7:30pm: UTEP at MTSU (ESPN+)

8pm: Auburn at Texas (SECN+)

8pm: Oral Roberts at South Dakota

9pm: Saint Mary’s at Pacific (ESPN+)

9pm: LMU at Pepperdine (ESPN+)

10pm: Wake Forest at Stanford (ACC Extra)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

6pm: Boston College at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)

7pm: Maryland at Rutgers (Big Ten+)

7:30pm: South Carolina at Arkansas (SECN+)

8pm: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten+)