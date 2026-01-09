Women's basketball games to watch: 1/9 edition

It’s a much calmer night of women’s basketball. Here’s your daily watchlist.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

7pm: Northern Iowa at Murray State (ESPN+)

7pm: Charleston at William & Mary

7:30pm: Temple at Tulsa (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

2pm: UNCW at Monmouth

6pm: Towson at Hofstra

6:30pm: Drexel at Stony Brook

7pm: Elon at Campbell

7pm: NC A&T at Northeastern

7:30pm: Drake at Belmont (ESPN+)