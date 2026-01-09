Women's basketball games to watch: 1/9 edition
It’s a much calmer night of women’s basketball. Here’s your daily watchlist.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
7pm: Northern Iowa at Murray State (ESPN+)
7pm: Charleston at William & Mary
7:30pm: Temple at Tulsa (ESPN+)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
2pm: UNCW at Monmouth
6pm: Towson at Hofstra
6:30pm: Drexel at Stony Brook
7pm: Elon at Campbell
7pm: NC A&T at Northeastern
7:30pm: Drake at Belmont (ESPN+)