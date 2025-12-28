Women's basketball games to watch: 12/28 edition

Women’s basketball is back! Here are the games you’ve got to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

2pm: UCLA at Ohio State (BTN)

This has the potential to be a really big Big Ten game. UCLA is the clear No. 1 team in the conference right now and has a newly-added weapon in Sienna Betts. Ohio State isn’t the deepest team in the league, but they have plenty of talent and will have home-court advantage in this one.

4pm: Duke at Syracuse (ACCN)

Duke, Duke, Duke. What do we make of the Blue Devils? It feels like they’re on an upswing, but this is a big test for them. Syracuse has had a fairly strong start to their year and this is likely the litmus test that determines their expectations going forward.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

2pm: Dartmouth at Vermont (ESPN+)

5pm: Oregon State at San Francisco (ESPN+)

5pm: Portland at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)

6pm: Creighton at Georgetown (truTV)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

12pm: Illinois at Purdue (BTN)

1pm: Xavier at Seton Hall (ESPN+)

2pm: Stetson at Miami (ACCN)

2pm: Furman at Florida (SECN+)

3pm: Arkansas State at Arkansas (SECN+)

4pm: UConn at Butler (TNT)

4pm: Penn State at Iowa (BTN)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

12pm: Providence at South Carolina (SECN)

2pm: SE Louisiana at Texas (SECN)

2pm: Hofstra at Kentucky (SECN+)

2pm: Rutgers at Michigan State (Big Ten+)

3pm: Stonehill at Vanderbilt (SECN+)

3pm: Alcorn State at Ole Miss (SECN+)

3pm: Samford at Mississippi State (SECN+)

4pm: Alabama State at LSU (SECN)

4pm: Cornell at Stanford (ACC Extra)