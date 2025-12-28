Skip to main content
Women's basketball games to watch: 12/28 edition

by: Talia Goodman

Women’s basketball is back! Here are the games you’ve got to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

2pm: UCLA at Ohio State (BTN)

This has the potential to be a really big Big Ten game. UCLA is the clear No. 1 team in the conference right now and has a newly-added weapon in Sienna Betts. Ohio State isn’t the deepest team in the league, but they have plenty of talent and will have home-court advantage in this one.

4pm: Duke at Syracuse (ACCN)

Duke, Duke, Duke. What do we make of the Blue Devils? It feels like they’re on an upswing, but this is a big test for them. Syracuse has had a fairly strong start to their year and this is likely the litmus test that determines their expectations going forward.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

2pm: Dartmouth at Vermont (ESPN+)

5pm: Oregon State at San Francisco (ESPN+)

5pm: Portland at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)

6pm: Creighton at Georgetown (truTV)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list. 

12pm: Illinois at Purdue (BTN)

1pm: Xavier at Seton Hall (ESPN+)

2pm: Stetson at Miami (ACCN)

2pm: Furman at Florida (SECN+)

3pm: Arkansas State at Arkansas (SECN+)

4pm: UConn at Butler (TNT)

4pm: Penn State at Iowa (BTN)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease. 

12pm: Providence at South Carolina (SECN)

2pm: SE Louisiana at Texas (SECN)

2pm: Hofstra at Kentucky (SECN+)

2pm: Rutgers at Michigan State (Big Ten+)

3pm: Stonehill at Vanderbilt (SECN+)

3pm: Alcorn State at Ole Miss (SECN+)

3pm: Samford at Mississippi State (SECN+)

4pm: Alabama State at LSU (SECN)

4pm: Cornell at Stanford (ACC Extra)