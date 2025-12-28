Women's basketball games to watch: 12/28 edition
Women’s basketball is back! Here are the games you’ve got to watch.
BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS
These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.
2pm: UCLA at Ohio State (BTN)
This has the potential to be a really big Big Ten game. UCLA is the clear No. 1 team in the conference right now and has a newly-added weapon in Sienna Betts. Ohio State isn’t the deepest team in the league, but they have plenty of talent and will have home-court advantage in this one.
4pm: Duke at Syracuse (ACCN)
Duke, Duke, Duke. What do we make of the Blue Devils? It feels like they’re on an upswing, but this is a big test for them. Syracuse has had a fairly strong start to their year and this is likely the litmus test that determines their expectations going forward.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
Top 10
- 1New
Predicting AP Top 25
Final hoops poll of 2025
- 2Trending
Michigan DC search
Top target named
- 3Hot
College Football Playoff
Experts predict final scores
- 4
Bryce Underwood
Meets with Kyle Whittingham
- 5
D'Anton Lynn
Speaks on PSU DC opening
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
2pm: Dartmouth at Vermont (ESPN+)
5pm: Oregon State at San Francisco (ESPN+)
5pm: Portland at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)
6pm: Creighton at Georgetown (truTV)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
12pm: Illinois at Purdue (BTN)
1pm: Xavier at Seton Hall (ESPN+)
2pm: Stetson at Miami (ACCN)
2pm: Furman at Florida (SECN+)
3pm: Arkansas State at Arkansas (SECN+)
4pm: UConn at Butler (TNT)
4pm: Penn State at Iowa (BTN)
WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT
The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.
12pm: Providence at South Carolina (SECN)
2pm: SE Louisiana at Texas (SECN)
2pm: Hofstra at Kentucky (SECN+)
2pm: Rutgers at Michigan State (Big Ten+)
3pm: Stonehill at Vanderbilt (SECN+)
3pm: Alcorn State at Ole Miss (SECN+)
3pm: Samford at Mississippi State (SECN+)
4pm: Alabama State at LSU (SECN)
4pm: Cornell at Stanford (ACC Extra)