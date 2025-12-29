Women's basketball games to watch: 12/29 edition

Women’s basketball is back in full swing. Here are my games to watch.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

3pm: USC at Nebraska (Big Ten+)

Big Ten basketball is here. This should be a fun one as USC faces off against a very solid, undefeated Nebraska team. It’s a ranked vs. ranked matchup that could tell us a lot about each team.

9pm: Michigan at Oregon (FS1)

Michigan has been far and away one of the best teams in the Big Ten this season, but Oregon has sneakily been very solid with just one loss to an elite team. This is a very good road test for the Wolverines.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

12pm: Howard at Army (ESPN+)

6pm: Minnesota at Indiana (Big Ten+)

7:30pm: St. John’s at Marquette (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

1pm: Delaware at Harvard (ESPN+)

2pm: Columbia at FGCU (ESPN+)

4pm: Wisconsin at Maryland (Big Ten+)

4pm: Youngstown State at Cleveland State (ESPN+)

7pm: SMU at Virginia (ACC Extra)

8pm: UT Arlington at Tarleton State (ESPN+)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

12pm: Charleston Southern at Georgia (SECN+)

2pm: Jackson State at Auburn (SECN+)

6pm: Pitt at Notre Dame (ACCN)

7pm: Villanova at DePaul (ESPN+)

8pm: North Carolina at Boston College (ACCN)

8pm: Northwestern at Washington (Big Ten+)