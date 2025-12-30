Women's basketball games to watch: 12/30 edition

It’s a phenomenal day of mid-major hoops. Make sure you tune in tonight.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

6pm: Richmond at Rhode Island (ESPN+)

It’s a phenomenal day for mid-major hoops and this game takes the cake for “best game of the day.” Richmond is one of the best mid-majors in the country and challenged itself early and often in non-conference play. Rhode Island managed one of the best upsets of the year at NC State earlier this season. It has the makings of a really fun game.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

1pm: Penn at Binghamton

7pm: Rice at USF (ESPN+)

8pm: Oregon State at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)

9pm: Pepperdine at Gonzaga (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

2pm: Tulane at UTSA (ESPN+)

4pm: UMES at Fairleigh Dickinson

5pm: Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

6pm: UAB at East Carolina (ESPN+)

7pm: North Texas at FAU (ESPN+)

9pm: Portland at San Francisco (ESPN+)