Women's basketball games to watch: 12/30 edition
It’s a phenomenal day of mid-major hoops. Make sure you tune in tonight.
BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS
These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.
6pm: Richmond at Rhode Island (ESPN+)
It’s a phenomenal day for mid-major hoops and this game takes the cake for “best game of the day.” Richmond is one of the best mid-majors in the country and challenged itself early and often in non-conference play. Rhode Island managed one of the best upsets of the year at NC State earlier this season. It has the makings of a really fun game.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Deuce Knight
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 2
Kewan Lacy
Updates his status for CFP
- 3
Chip Kelly
Back in the Big Ten
- 4Hot
Clemson coaching shake up
Two coaches out
- 5Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Sam Leavitt, Caleb Hawkins scoop
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN
These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.
1pm: Penn at Binghamton
7pm: Rice at USF (ESPN+)
8pm: Oregon State at Saint Mary’s (ESPN+)
9pm: Pepperdine at Gonzaga (ESPN+)
A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES
These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.
2pm: Tulane at UTSA (ESPN+)
4pm: UMES at Fairleigh Dickinson
5pm: Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)
6pm: UAB at East Carolina (ESPN+)
7pm: North Texas at FAU (ESPN+)
9pm: Portland at San Francisco (ESPN+)