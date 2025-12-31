Women's basketball games to watch: 12/31 edition

Conference play is here to stay. Here’s my daily women’s basketball watchlist.

BE SEATED AT ALL COSTS

These are the games you’re going to want to skip work for – the ones that will tell us a whole lot about the best of the best.

3pm: Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

The entertainment meter of this game somewhat depends on whether Baylor’s Taliah Scott suits up. She played just two minutes against Texas Tech and the Bears really struggled in the eventual loss. They need a bounce-back win and Oklahoma State is looking for their first real resume win.

THIS COULD BE COMPETITIVE/FUN

These matchups are more than just your run-of-the-mill easy blowouts. While some of them have the potential to be, these games are an opportunity to see good teams test themselves early.

12pm: Dayton at George Mason (ESPN+)

12pm: Miami (OH) at Kent State (ESPN+)

1pm: Georgetown at Seton Hall (ESPN+)

4pm: Arizona State at Utah (ESPN+)

A DECENT LOOK AND/OR AT OPTIMAL TIMES

These games will either be a solid look at a team or they just fall at optimal times. If you’re in need of basketball to watch all day (like me), these are games to add to your list.

1pm: Saint Louis at Duquesne (ESPN+)

1pm: La Salle at Fordham (ESPN+)

1pm: George Washington at Saint Bonaventure (ESPN+)

2pm: Cincinnati at Kansas State (ESPN+)

3pm: Memphis at Charlotte (ESPN+)

9pm: TCU at BYU (ESPN+)

9pm: Arizona at Colorado (ESPN+)

WATCH YOUR TEAM WIN A BLOWOUT

The rest of the games here will likely provide no true competitive value – but you never know. These games are just a look at some P5’s playing teams they should beat with ease.

12:30pm: Ohio State at Purdue (BTN)

2pm: UCLA at Penn State (Peacock)

2pm: Iowa State at Houston (ESPN+)

3pm: UConn at Providence (Peacock)

7pm: UCF at Texas Tech (ESPN+)