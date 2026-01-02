Women's basketball takeaways: 12/1 edition
It was the best day of the women’s basketball season yesterday — and it’s not even close. Here are a few takeaways.
1. Three major upsets within an hour
The mid-day hours yesterday were chaotic, to say the least. Three Top 25 teams went down to unranked opponents within the span of an hour.
The most shocking result was Georgia Tech taking down Notre Dame, though it may have been only a matter of time before the Irish got a reality check. The Yellow Jackets are in year one of the Karen Blair era, and while it hasn’t been the strongest start, this marked just the second time in program history that Georgia Tech has beaten Notre Dame.
Almost simultaneously, Illinois defended its home court against Top-10 Maryland in a down-to-the-wire thriller. Gretchen Dolan and Berry Wallace were instrumental in the win, as the Illini improved to 13–1 on the season. They’ll almost certainly be ranked next Monday.
Lastly, in the “big” upset category: Michigan fell at home to an unranked Washington squad. I put “big” in parentheses because, yes, Washington is unranked – but the Huskies are a Top 25-caliber team that simply hadn’t proven it yet. Now, they have.
It was the most chaotic, entertaining – and probably the best – day of women’s college basketball so far.
2. LSU suffers first loss
LSU had been a bit overranked given its lackluster non-conference schedule, in my opinion, though a Kim Mulkey–coached team is always a dangerous one. The issue was that heading into last night’s clash with Kentucky, the Tigers hadn’t been tested in the slightest.
Going from an almost entirely Quad 3 and 4 slate to facing a Top-15 opponent is no easy task, as evidenced by LSU’s home loss to Kentucky. Now, the sky isn’t falling and LSU will be just fine.
But this did more than illustrate where LSU is right now – it highlighted the value of scheduling challenging non-conference games.
3. Notable results
Kentucky 80, LSU 78
Washington 64, Michigan 52
Illinois 73, Maryland 70
Iowa 86, Nebraska 76
Georgia Tech 95, Notre Dame 90
West Virginia 79, Kansas 72
NC State 74, Stanford 46
Old Dominion 87, Georgia Southern 84 in 2OT
UT Martin 86, Western Illinois 78 in 2OT
Vermont 72, Albany 56
Marshall 87, Coastal Carolina 85 in OT
Miami 75, Virginia Tech 67 in OT
Virginia 73, Clemson 63
Arkansas State 91, Southern Miss 83
4. Key statlines
Syracuse’s Uche Izoje: 21 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks
Washington’s Avery Howell: 22 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals
Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 35 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Arkansas’ Taleyah Jones: 24 points, 2 assists, 2 steals
Nebraska’s Britt Prince: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals
Texas’ Madison Booker: 28 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
Texas’ Jordan Lee: 23 points, 5/11 from deep, 3 steals, 1 block
Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan: 24 points, 3/3 from deep, 3 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal
LSU’s Mikaylah Williams: 26 points, 3/5 from deep, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Georgia’s Dani Carnegie: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Ole Miss’ Cotie McMahon: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 steals
Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker: 33 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Florida’s Liv McGill: 32 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
Michigan State’s Jalyn Brown: 20 points, 4/5 from deep, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Creighton’s Neleigh Gessert: 25 points, 7/10 from deep, 1 block
Villanova’s Kennedy Henry: 19 points, 3/3 from deep, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks
West Virginia’s Gia Cooke: 24 points, 6/9 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Kansas’ Jaliya Davis: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
Marquette’s Halle Vice: 20 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Duke’s Riley Nelson: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Sacred Heart’s Amelia Wood: 26 points, 5/7 from deep, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Albany’s Delanie Hill: 33 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
James Madison’s Zakiya Stephenson: 22 points, 4/6 from deep, 2 assists, 1 steal
Old Dominion’s En’Dya Buford: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Western Illinois’ Mia Nicastro: 25 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal
UT Martin’s Sidni Middleton: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals
UL Monroe’s Marcavia Shavers: 17 points, 17 rebounds
UC San Diego’s Rosa Smith: 21 points, 4/8 from deep, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Denver’s Coryn Watts: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Marshall’s Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal
Coastal Carolina’s Kristin Williams: 20 points, 5/6 from deep, 2 rebounds, 4 steals
Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Cal State Bakersfield’s Crishawn Coleman: 29 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals
UC Irvine’s Jada Wynn: 25 points, 4/9 from deep, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Maine’s Adrianna Smith: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
NJIT’s Alejandra Zuniga: 39 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
UMBC’s Jade Tillman: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Arkansas Pine-Bluff’s Indiya Bowen: 29 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Southern Miss’ Jakayla Johnson: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Montana State’s Isobel Bunyan: 21 points, 5/8 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Northern Colorado’s Heather Baymon: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
Montana’s Mack Konig: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Northern Arizona’s Naomi White: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists