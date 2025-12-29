Women's basketball takeaways: 12/28 edition
Women’s basketball has returned. It was a fairly calm day, but here are my takeaways.
1. UCLA’s resume earns another boost
UCLA has an absolutely insane resume – and it’s only December. They’re the only team in the nation with six Quad 1 wins after a victory at ranked Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. With just one loss to On3’s No. 1 team in the nation, it’s hard to see a world in which UCLA isn’t the best team in the Big Ten through the year.
Lauren Betts had a really strong performance against the Buckeyes, but the best part of this year’s group is their versatility. They have plenty of options on the outside, so when limiting Betts is the game plan, it doesn’t stop the Bruins.
2. Notable results
UCLA 82, Ohio State 75
Michigan State 70, Rutgers 64
Illinois 83, Purdue 73
Vermont 61, Dartmouth 59
Arkansas State 81, Arkansas 72
Washington State 71, Pepperdine 63
Missouri 71, Kansas City 67 in OT
3. Key statlines
South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson: 18 points, 5/8 from deep, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 21 points, 7 rebounds
Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Seton Hall’s Savannah Catalon: 24 points, 4/7 from deep, 2 assists, 3 steals
UNH’s Eva DeChent: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Kentucky’s Clara Strack: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 7 blocks
UCLA’s Lauren Betts: 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks
Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Texas’ Kyla Oldacre: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Furman’s Clare Coyle: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
Florida’s Me’Arah O’Neal: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks
Mississippi State’s Favour Nwaedozi: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 21 points, 7 assists, 5 steals
Pepperdine’s Ellison Guiney: 26 points, 6/7 from deep, 2 rebounds
Washington State’s Charlotte Abraham: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4/5 from deep, 2 assists, 1 steal
Clemson’s Taylor Johnson-Matthews: 23 points, 6/8 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Ole Miss’ Cotie McMahon: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Kansas City’s Tierra Trotter: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Missouri’s Chloe Sotell: 23 points, 7/13 from deep, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
LSU’s Kate Koval: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Pacific’s Daria Nestorov: 19 points, 3/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Duke’s Toby Fournier: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks
Stanford’s Lara Somfai: 9 points, 18 rebounds, 1 steal
Penn State’s Gracie Merkle: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Iowa’s Ava Heiden: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal
Cal’s Lulu Twidale: 19 points, 5/11 from deep, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
Grand Canyon’s Julianna LaMendola: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Oregon State’s Jenna Villa: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker: 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Creighton’s Kennedy Townsend: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals