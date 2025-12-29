Women's basketball takeaways: 12/28 edition

Women’s basketball has returned. It was a fairly calm day, but here are my takeaways.

1. UCLA’s resume earns another boost

UCLA has an absolutely insane resume – and it’s only December. They’re the only team in the nation with six Quad 1 wins after a victory at ranked Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. With just one loss to On3’s No. 1 team in the nation, it’s hard to see a world in which UCLA isn’t the best team in the Big Ten through the year.

Lauren Betts had a really strong performance against the Buckeyes, but the best part of this year’s group is their versatility. They have plenty of options on the outside, so when limiting Betts is the game plan, it doesn’t stop the Bruins.

2. Notable results

UCLA 82, Ohio State 75

Michigan State 70, Rutgers 64

Illinois 83, Purdue 73

Vermont 61, Dartmouth 59

Arkansas State 81, Arkansas 72

Washington State 71, Pepperdine 63

Missouri 71, Kansas City 67 in OT

3. Key statlines

South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson: 18 points, 5/8 from deep, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Illinois’ Berry Wallace: 21 points, 7 rebounds

Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Seton Hall’s Savannah Catalon: 24 points, 4/7 from deep, 2 assists, 3 steals

UNH’s Eva DeChent: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Kentucky’s Clara Strack: 24 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 7 blocks

UCLA’s Lauren Betts: 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks

Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Texas’ Kyla Oldacre: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Furman’s Clare Coyle: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Florida’s Me’Arah O’Neal: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

Mississippi State’s Favour Nwaedozi: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes: 21 points, 7 assists, 5 steals

Pepperdine’s Ellison Guiney: 26 points, 6/7 from deep, 2 rebounds

Washington State’s Charlotte Abraham: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4/5 from deep, 2 assists, 1 steal

Clemson’s Taylor Johnson-Matthews: 23 points, 6/8 from deep, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Ole Miss’ Cotie McMahon: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Kansas City’s Tierra Trotter: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Missouri’s Chloe Sotell: 23 points, 7/13 from deep, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks

LSU’s Kate Koval: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Pacific’s Daria Nestorov: 19 points, 3/6 from deep, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Duke’s Toby Fournier: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Stanford’s Lara Somfai: 9 points, 18 rebounds, 1 steal

Penn State’s Gracie Merkle: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Iowa’s Ava Heiden: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal

Cal’s Lulu Twidale: 19 points, 5/11 from deep, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Grand Canyon’s Julianna LaMendola: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Oregon State’s Jenna Villa: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker: 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Creighton’s Kennedy Townsend: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals