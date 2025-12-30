Women's basketball takeaways: 12/29 edition
It was a fun day of women’s basketball. Here are my takeaways.
1. An ugly basketball game can be a great one
Michigan at Oregon was not pretty basketball. The free throw shooting was abysmal, players were exhausted and they certainly could’ve taken better care of the ball.
But boy, was it fun.
A clock malfunction sent it to overtime after Oregon fought their way back from a 16-point deficit at halftime. Michigan’s Olivia Olson made a great play to send the game to double-OT and the Wolverines pulled out the road win, outlasting the Ducks.
I’ve seen a lot of discourse about the amount of blowouts we’ve had in women’s basketball and the lack of storylines, but then we get a game like this and I see complaints all over my timeline. Good, fun, entertaining basketball doesn’t have to be pretty. This was a dogfight and that’s what I want to see.
Anyways, rant over. I had a ton of fun with this game, even if the free throw shooting was, uh, less than stellar.
2. Notable results
Michigan 92, Oregon 87 in 2OT
USC 74, Nebraska 66
Army 64, Howard 56
Binghamton 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Youngstown State 70, Cleveland State 63
Oakland 61, Robert Morris 58 in OT
Minnesota 71, Indiana 48
Virginia 76, SMU 52
St. John’s 73, Marquette 66
Tarleton State 66, UT Arlington 57
3. Key statlines
Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa: 28 points, 3/4 from deep, 5 rebounds, 6 steals
Oregon’s Katie Fiso: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Michigan’s Ashley Sofilkanich: 16 points, 8 rebounds
USC’s Kennedy Smith: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo: 30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
Army’s Kya Smith: 27 points, 22 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Drake’s Abbie Aalsma: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists
UIC’s Jessica Carrothers: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Auburn’s Mya Petticord: 21 points, 4/5 from deep, 2 rebounds
Columbia’s Riley Weiss: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Merrimack’s Madison Roman: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
Binghamton’s Kendall Bennett: 21 points, 15 rebounds, 1 block
Penn’s Katie Collins: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 blocks
Robert Morris’ Bailey Kuhns: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
New Orleans’ Brialle Washington: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
SFA’s Kaylinn Kemp: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Belmont’s Avery Strickland: 22 points, 4/7 from deep, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Murray State’s Halli Poock: 29 points, 5 assists
Villanova’s Brynn McCurry: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
Northern Kentucky’s Karina Bystry: 25 points, 4/7 from deep, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Illinois State’s Kya Hurt: 26 points, 4/6 from deep, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals
Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Washington’s Avery Howell: 23 points, 6/9 from deep, 5 rebounds, 3 steals
Cal Baptist’s Lauren Olsen: 20 points, 4/7 from deep, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal