Women's basketball takeaways: 12/31 edition

It was a loaded day of conference play. Here are my takeaways.

1. Baylor mounts 19-point comeback

Baylor faced off against Oklahoma State on the road yesterday and it looked like a blowout by the third quarter. At one point, Oklahoma State led 60-41 and was absolutely dominating the Bears.

I’d be shocked if many didn’t turn their TV off at that point. Well, if they did, it was a mistake. After Jadyn Wooten fouled out and the Cowgirls lost their offensive spark, it all fell apart. Baylor was able to hold Oklahoma State scoreless for a seven minute period at one point, go on a 14-0 run and eventually win this game.

What better way to say ‘conference play is here’?

2. Notable results

Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 68

George Mason 74, Dayton 59

Miami (OH) 67, Kent State 63

Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 62

St. Bonaventure 54, George Washington 53

Lehigh 77, Army 66

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 83 in OT

Gardner-Webb 54, Winthrop 48

Charlotte 62, Memphis 49

Arizona State 69, Utah 68

3. Key statlines

UConn’s Sarah Strong: 17 points, 5/7 from deep, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

UCLA’s Lauren Betts: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

TCU’s Olivia Miles: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Iowa State’s Audi Crooks: 35 points, 13 rebounds

Texas Tech’s Jalynn Bristow: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

Baylor’s Taliah Scott: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

George Mason’s Zahirah Walton: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Miami (OH)’s Tamar Singer: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

Kent State’s Tatiana Thomas: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 blocks

Ball State’s Tessa Towers: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Northern Iowa’s Ryley Goebel: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks

Army’s Kya Smith: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists

Central Michigan’s Ayanna-Sarai Darrington: 27 points, 21 rebounds

Colgate’s Ella Meabon: 27 points, 9 rebounds

High Point’s Aaliyah Collins: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks

Stephen F. Austin’s Kaylinn Kemp: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Texas A&M-CC’s Samora Watson: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Charlotte’s Princess Anderson: 28 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Charleston Southern’s Tyonna Bailey: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Boise State’s Tatum Thompson: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists

Arizona State’s McKinna Brackens: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Omaha’s Regan Juenemann: 27 points

Arizona’s Mickayla Perdue: 22 points, 5/11 from deep, 3 rebounds