Women's basketball takeaways: 12/31 edition
It was a loaded day of conference play. Here are my takeaways.
1. Baylor mounts 19-point comeback
Baylor faced off against Oklahoma State on the road yesterday and it looked like a blowout by the third quarter. At one point, Oklahoma State led 60-41 and was absolutely dominating the Bears.
I’d be shocked if many didn’t turn their TV off at that point. Well, if they did, it was a mistake. After Jadyn Wooten fouled out and the Cowgirls lost their offensive spark, it all fell apart. Baylor was able to hold Oklahoma State scoreless for a seven minute period at one point, go on a 14-0 run and eventually win this game.
What better way to say ‘conference play is here’?
2. Notable results
Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 68
George Mason 74, Dayton 59
Miami (OH) 67, Kent State 63
Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 62
St. Bonaventure 54, George Washington 53
Lehigh 77, Army 66
Ohio 85, Central Michigan 83 in OT
Gardner-Webb 54, Winthrop 48
Charlotte 62, Memphis 49
Arizona State 69, Utah 68
3. Key statlines
UConn’s Sarah Strong: 17 points, 5/7 from deep, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
UCLA’s Lauren Betts: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
TCU’s Olivia Miles: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Iowa State’s Audi Crooks: 35 points, 13 rebounds
Texas Tech’s Jalynn Bristow: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
Baylor’s Taliah Scott: 24 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
George Mason’s Zahirah Walton: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Miami (OH)’s Tamar Singer: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Kent State’s Tatiana Thomas: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 blocks
Ball State’s Tessa Towers: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Northern Iowa’s Ryley Goebel: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks
Army’s Kya Smith: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists
Central Michigan’s Ayanna-Sarai Darrington: 27 points, 21 rebounds
Colgate’s Ella Meabon: 27 points, 9 rebounds
High Point’s Aaliyah Collins: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks
Stephen F. Austin’s Kaylinn Kemp: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Texas A&M-CC’s Samora Watson: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Charlotte’s Princess Anderson: 28 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Charleston Southern’s Tyonna Bailey: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Boise State’s Tatum Thompson: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists
Arizona State’s McKinna Brackens: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
Omaha’s Regan Juenemann: 27 points
Arizona’s Mickayla Perdue: 22 points, 5/11 from deep, 3 rebounds