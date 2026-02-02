Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 gets new look after Week 13 schedule

After another exhilarating week of women’s college basketball, AP Poll voters had plenty to consider. On Monday, the voters released their updated AP Top 25 rankings.

As expected, UConn retained its spot atop the women’s college basketball landscape. However, there was a wave of movement within the top 10. Most notably, Ohio State replaced Oklahoma.

Of course, the Sooners will have no shortage of opportunities to bounce back from their lackluster week, along with the countless other teams vying for improved postseason position. With so much to cover, let’s dive into this week’s women’s college basketball rankings.

UConn improved to 23-0 on the season with a dominant 96-66 win over Tennessee on Sunday. In the victory, Azzi Fudd was spectacular, recording 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fudd was far from UConn’s only standout. Sarah Strong erupted for 26 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 10-18 from the field.

UCLA isn’t undefeated but it’s shown no signs of losing again. On Sunday, the Bruins secured a pivotal 88-65 win over Iowa.

Four of UCLA’s five starters scored double figures in the lopsided affair. Alas, nobody outshined Angela Dugali, who racked up a team-high 22 points off the bench.

Since falling to Oklahoma on Jan. 22, South Carolina has picked up back-to-back blowout wins. Most recently, the Gamecocks handily defeated Auburn 81-51.

South Carolina’s defense smothered the Tigers. In the loss, Auburn shot 30% from the floor and an even worse 25% from beyond the arc. Additionally, South Carolina squeezed 15 turnovers out of the Tigers.

Texas emerged with a 78-70 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game on Sunday. As usual, Madison Booker was phenomenal, notching 16 points on an efficient 7-10 shooting performance.

The Longhorns caused headaches for the Sooners, who committed 21 turnovers. Texas scored 25 points off of Oklahoma’s TOs.

Kim Mulkey has a contender again in Baton Rouge. On Sunday, LSU cruised to a 103-63 triumph over Alabama. Eleven total players for LSU scored in the win.

The Tigers were red-hot. They shot 56% from the floor and 48% from downtown in the win. LSU recorded 20 assists on its 37 made field goals.

With its 71-59 win over California on Sunday, Louisville is 11-0 in conference play. Tajianna Roberts was largely responsible for the Cardinals’ successful showing this past weekend.

The sophomore guard logged a team-high 21 points against the Golden Bears. Elif Istanbulluoglu didn’t trail far behind, adding 15 points and seven rebounds to the Cardinals’ winning effort.

Vanderbilt bounced back its two consecutive losses with a convincing 82-66 win over Florida on Sunday. The Commodores scored 33 points off the Gators’ 23 turnovers.

Mikayla Blakes shined, amassing a game-high 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Vanderbilt’s Sacha Washington and Justine Pissot scored 14 points apiece, as well.

Michigan doesn’t lack grit. On Sunday, the Wolverines clawed their way to a hard-fought 94-91 win over in-state rival Michigan State.

With four of its starters scoring double-digits, Michigan wasn’t afraid to share the wealth. Mila Holloway and Olivia Olson were especially exceptional, combining for 49 points on 19-32 shooting.

Ohio State leapt into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings this week after securing back-to-back victories in Week 13. On Thursday, Ohio State ran away with a 81-58 win over Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes only built on their momentum Sunday, bludgeoning Nebraska 90-71. The Cornhuskers didn’t have an answer for Jaloni Cambridge, who scored 30 points in the Big Ten showdown.

Iowa beat Ohio State by 20 points in Week 12, but voters lost confidence in the Hawkeyes after they fell 88-65 to UCLA on Sunday. Iowa couldn’t find a shooting rhythm against the Bruins, connecting on just 5-of-its-21 (24%) 3-point attempts.

Worse, Iowa often turned the ball over before it attempted a shot. The Hawkeyes committed 21 turnovers against the Bruins.

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan State

13. Ole Miss

14. TCU

15. Baylor

16. Kentucky

17. Duke

18. Texas Tech

19. Tennessee

20. West Virginia

21. Alabama

22. Maryland

23. Princeton

24. Washington

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Georgia 66, Rhode Island 26, NC State 20, Nebraska 10, Minnesota 9, Illinois 6, Oklahoma State 5, Syracuse 5, Iowa State 4, Fairfield 3, Richmond 1, USC 1

This story will be updated.