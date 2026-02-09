Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 gets new look after Week 14 schedule

On Sunday alone, four ranked teams suffered losses. There were plenty more shocking results this past week. In turn, the latest women’s basketball AP Top 25 featured a tidal wave of changes.

While no shortage of ranked teams fell this past week, others only solidified their position at the top of the women’s college basketball totem pole. Most notably, UConn maintained its flawless record and No. 1 ranking.

Nonetheless, other teams are gradually gaining ground on the Huskies. With so many fantastic programs to cover, let’s dive into the updated AP Top 25 rankings.

UConn was as dominant as usual in Week 14, winning its two games by an average margin of 39 points per outing. Most recently, the Huskies defeated Butler 80-48 on Saturday.

In the win, all five of UConn’s starters scored double figures. Alas, nobody outshined Azzi Fudd, who notched a team-high 17 points, along with four assists and three steals.

UCLA was put to the test on Sunday in a heated battle with Michigan. Nonetheless, the Bruins ultimately proved resilient, escaping with a 69-66 triumph over the Wolverines.

UCLA center Lauren Betts was spectacular in the contest, recording a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double. Betts also logged five assists and three blocks in the win.

The Gamecocks are only improving in the final stretch of the regular season. South Carolina made a statement Sunday with its 93-50 win over Tennessee.

In the victory, South Carolina shot 36-52 (69%) from the field, the program’s best shooting performance ever in a conference game. The Gamecocks also connected on 50% of their attempts from downtown.

Since suffering back-to-back losses to South Carolina and LSU, the Longhorns are 4-0. On Thursday, Texas exacted revenge on LSU, defeating the Tigers in convincing 77-64 fashion.

Texas junior Madison Booker stuffed the stat sheet, logging 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. The Longhorns squeezed 19 total turnovers out of LSU.

Vanderbilt suffered its first two losses in back-to-back games in late January. Alas, February has been kind to the Commodores. On Thursday, Vanderbilt squeaked out an 84-83 win over Kentucky.

Mikayla Blake was phenomenal in the triumph. She erupted for 37 points, while shooting 6-9 from beyond the arc. She played all 40 minutes of the game.

It was an up-and-down week for LSU. The Tigers began Week 14 with a disappointing performance in a loss to Texas. However, they bounced back Sunday with a 77-44 victory over Auburn.

LSU’s defense was suffocating in the win, forcing Auburn to commit 18 turnovers. The Tigers scored 22 points off Auburn’s turnovers.

Michigan came up short Sunday, falling 69-66 to UCLA. Yet, its impressive effort earned respect from the AP voters.

After all, the Wolverines did many things better than the Bruins. They out-rebounded UCLA on the offensive glass, and committed fewer turnovers. Michigan will be a dangerous team this postseason.

The Buckeyes are riding high after picking up two wins this past week. Most notably, Ohio State downed Washington 70-60 on Thursday.

As usual, Jaloni Cambridge shined, collecting 26 points and seven rebounds in the win. The Buckeyes held Washington to just 40% shooting from the floor.

LSU wasn’t the only team that had a tumultuous week. After falling to Duke on Thursday, Louisville recomposed itself and handed Syracuse an 84-65 shellacking Sunday.

Louisville forward Laura Ziegler recorded a team-high 22 points, while shooting an extremely efficient 10-13 from the field. Mackenly Randolph added 15 points to the Cardinals’ winning efforts.

Oklahoma also was unable to win on Sunday. The Sooners fell 78-70 to Texas in the women’s college basketball edition of Red River Rivalry game.

Once again, there were plenty of positive takeaways for the Sooners in spite of the loss. Ultimately, Oklahoma missed eight free throws in the contest — the difference between a loss and a potential victory.

11. Duke

12. Baylor

13. Michigan State

14. Ole Miss

15. Iowa

16. Texas Tech

17. TCU

18. Kentucky

19. West Virginia

20. Maryland

21. North Carolina

22. Tennessee

23. Alabama

24. Princeton

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 42, Rhode Island 29, Georgia 23, Iowa State 17, Illinois 6, Richmond 5, NC State 5, Fairfield 4, North Dakota State 1.