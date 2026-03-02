Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 gets new look after Week 17 schedule

Women’s basketball teams across the country concluded their respective regular seasons this past weekend. On Monday, AP Poll voters released their final Top 25 women’s college basketball rankings before the postseason begins.

Voters had plenty to take in consideration. On Sunday alone, seven ranked teams suffered losses. Two of those losses were against unranked opponents.

Despite the tumultuous nature of women’s college basketball, UConn has remained steady as the No. 1 team in the nation. With so much to cover, let’s break down which teams are trailing behind the Huskies as conference tournaments begin.

With its dominant 85-49 win over St. John’s on Sunday, UConn completed its flawless 31-0 regular season. The Huskies boast an average win margin of nearly 38 points per game, which is the third largest margin in Division 1 history, trailing only two other UConn teams.

In the win, UConn wasn’t afraid to spread the wealth. Four players scored double figures; however, nobody outperformed Azzi Fudd, who tallied 14 points while shooting 6-12 from the field.

(Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Imagn Images)

UConn suffered one loss this season, but it went undefeated against Big Ten competition. On Sunday, the Bruins ran away with a convincing 73-50 win over USC.

UCLA guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was spectacular in the triumph. She notched a team high 20 points on 4-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Additionally, she recorded six rebounds and four assists against the Trojans.

Since falling to Oklahoma in overtime on January 22, South Carolina has rattled off 10 consecutive wins. Most recently, the Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 60-56 in their regular season finale.

South Carolina controlled the game down low, outscoring Kentucky 36 to 24 in the paint. Nobody was more pivotal to South Carolina’s success than Madina Okot, who posted a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

The Longhorns stampeded their way to the finish line, securing five straight wins to close out the regular season. On Sunday, Texas picked up a 72-65 win over Alabama.

As usual, Madison Booker was phenomenal. The junior forward erupted for 21 points, 9 rebounds and three assists. She shot an efficient 9-15 from the floor against the Crimson Tide.

© ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Vanderbilt retained its No. 5 spot in the women’s college basketball rankings after securing three straight victories ahead the SEC Tournament. On Sunday, the Commodores reeled in a convincing 87-77 win over Tennessee.

In no surprise, Mikayla Blakes shined for Vanderbilt. The sophomore guard never came off the court, finishing the game with a team-high 34 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Blake shot a stunning 6-9 from 3-point range.

LSU is picking up steam as it heads into the final stretch of the season. Kim Mulkey and Co. strolled to a comfortable 72-63 triumph over Mississippi State this past weekend.

The Bulldogs didn’t have an answer for LSU guard Mikaylah Williams, who amassed 26 points and 15 rebounds in the win. It’s worth noting that Williams also committed eight turnovers. The veteran leader will need to cut down on her mistakes if the Tigers hope to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Oklahoma struggled with consistency for much of conference play. The Sooners would pick up a massive win, only to suffer an unexpected loss in their following outing.

Alas, Oklahoma has seemingly found a rhythm. Heading into the SEC Tournament, the team has won six games in a row and is showing no signs of slowing down.

© MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After suffering a shocking 62-44 loss to Iowa on February 22, Michigan bounced back with two ranked wins this past week. Most recently, the Wolverines defeated Maryland 87-69 on Saturday.

In the victory, Olivia Olson was nearly unstoppable, posting 28 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Syla Swords was also excellent adding 17 points to the Wolverines’ winning effort.

In only Iowa’s second season under head coach Jan Jensen, the Hawkeyes appear poised for a run in March Madness. Iowa wrapped up its regular season with six consecutive wins, including two victories over foes in the Top 25 rankings.

On Sunday, Iowa cruised to an 81-52 triumph over Wisconsin. Iowa star center Ava Heiden logged 16 points and 14 rebounds against the Badgers.

The Horned Frogs leapt into the top 10 this week after Louisville suffered a loss to an unranked opponent. In contrast, TCU continued its tear through the Big 12, handing Baylor a 65-53 loss on Sunday.

In the win, TCU forward Marta Suarez recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Miles didn’t trail far behind, collecting 19 points and nine boards of her own in the victory.

11. Ohio State (+2)

12. Louisville (-2)

13. Duke (-1)

14. Maryland

15. West Virginia (+2)

16. North Carolina (+5)

17. Kentucky (-1)

18. Michigan State (-3)

19. Minnesota (+3)

20. Baylor (-2)

21. Texas Tech (-1)

22. Georgia (+1)

23. Princeton (+2)

24. Ole Miss (-5)

25. Fairfield

Others receiving votes: Alabama 29, Notre Dame 26, Columbia 25, Villanova 19, Oklahoma State 13, NC State 11, Rice 8, Washington 4, Tennessee 3, Rhode Island 2, Illinois 2, Iowa State 1.