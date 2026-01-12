Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 updated following Week 10 of play

The latest AP Top 25 Poll is out for women’s college basketball. It’s coming with numerous changes too, including to the Top 10 of the rankings.

Conference play is well underway around the country. Now, teams are fighting for pecking order within those conferences. It also means that the level of competition is as high as its been all season and there’s plenty of room for things to shake out.

Of course, there’s still plenty of season to go and plenty of time for things to change in the AP Poll. For now, though, here’s a look at where the rankings stand.

1. UConn

The UConn Huskies keep on dominating, adding two more blowout wins last week in Big East play. That included knocking off St. John’s and Creighton to stay at the top of the AP Poll rankings.

UConn has just one game this upcoming week. The Huskies play host to Villanova on Thursday. It’s their first meeting with the Wildcats this season.

2. South Carolina

South Carolina is once again ranked toward the top of the AP Poll. This comes a week after the Gamecocks added SEC wins against Arkansas and Georgia.

Next week, South Carolina is going to see a jump up in competition. On Thursday, the Gamecocks have their next game against Texas. Coming out of that, South Carolina also has an additional game against Coppin State.

3. UCLA

UCLA had just one game since the last AP Poll was released. That was a road test against Nebraska, who was ranked at the time of the game. Still, the Bruins took care of business, winning 83-61.

Next week will see UCLA take on a pair of Big Ten opponents. First, the Bruins are going to be on the road to take on Minnesota. After that, they’ll return home for a game against Maryland. That Maryland game is expected to be among the most important next week.

4. Texas

Texas was riding high off a 61-point win over Auburn when the Longhorns hit the road to take on LSU in Baton Rouge. There, the Longhorns slipped up against an AP ranked LSU team. It was their first loss since the end of November.

There’s no rest for Texas. Next up is South Carolina. Again, the Longhorns will need to go on the road for that major test. Later in the week, they’ll see rival Texas A&M.

5. Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores have quietly been one of the best stories in women’s college basketball. Still unbeaten after wins against Missouri and Texas A&M, the Commodores are rapidly climbing in the AP Poll.

Vanderbilt only has one game next week before the next AP Poll comes out. That’s a road trip to Mississippi State.

6. LSU

The LSU Tigers slipped out of the AP Top 10 last week. Now, they’re back in it. That’s on the back of a pair of wins. The most notable of those came against the Texas Longhorns.

The schedule will give LSU a few days off now. On Sunday, LSU will travel to Oklahoma to play a tough Sooners team.

7. Kentucky

Kentucky has been rapidly rising in the AP Poll rankings this season. So, it was going to be interesting to figure out what voters were going to do with the Wildcats after losing to unranked Alabama but beating a Top 5 Oklahoma team.

Now, Kentucky wants to keep on winning. That will continue with two more SEC games next week, first against Florida and then Mississippi State.

8. Michigan

Last week, Michigan added a couple of comfortable wins in Big Ten play. With that, they’re now rapidly rising in the rankings in the AP Poll.

Just one game next week for Michigan. Again, that will come in Big Ten play when Michigan takes on Illinois this Thursday.

9. Louisville

The Louisville Cardinals added a pair of wins last week. Now, they’re moving up in the AP Poll again. That included wins over Miami and Pitt.

ACC play continues next week. First, Louisville hits the road to play Notre Dame. After that, they’ll be set to take on NC State.

10. TCU

TCU got back on track last week with their wins against Oklahoma State and then Arizona State. Now, they’ve made the jump back into the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

Big 12 play continues next week for TCU. That starts with West Virginia next week. After that, they’ll return home to take on Arizona.

11. Iowa

12. Maryland

13. Oklahoma

14. Ohio State

15. Michigan State

16. Ole Miss

17. Texas Tech

18. Baylor

19. Iowa State

20. Tennessee

21. Alabama

22. Princeton

23. Notre Dame

24. Nebraska

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 41, Duke 41, North Carolina 21, Minnesota 12, Washington 11, Stanford 10, Utah 8, Southern Cal 4, Rode Island 4, Georgia 3, Oregon 2, NC State 2.