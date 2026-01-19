Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 updated following Week 11 of play

The month of January is rolling along, and so is conference play in women’s college basketball. Now, the AP Top 25 Poll has been updated following Week 11 of action around the country.

Once again, there’s some major movement within the AP Top 25. This comes after there were several upsets, as well as Top 25 matchups, which helped to shake things up. Still, there’s plenty of season left.

The AP Poll has a tendency to act as a sort of time capsule for seasons, showing what the consensus was at teams during a given moment in time. Of course, things will likely change from here too, but for now, this is how things shake out.

The UConn Huskies remained unbeaten this past week. That included adding just one more win, over a dominant Villanova team.

This next week, UConn will open on Monday with an interesting test against Notre Dame. That’s a non-conference battle in the midst of Big East play. After that, they’ll be back to conference play, with road trips to Georgetown and Seton Hall.

Joyce Edwards (Photo by Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a roll, and that success is showing up in their AP ranking. That included a big win against Texas before adding a dominant non-conference win against Coppin State.

It’s going to be a difficult stretch this next week for the Gamecocks. There, South Carolina is going to see a couple of SEC contenders, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. That Oklahoma game is a road test.

UCLA took care of business last week. Now, they’re one of the top teams in the AP Poll rankings this week. That comes after adding two more wins in Big Ten play, against Minnesota and Maryland.

Big Ten play is going to continue next week for UCLA. The Bruins are at home on Wednesday. After that, they’ll begin another road trip to Northwestern.

The Texas Longhorns stayed in the Top 10 of the AP Poll. That’s despite dropping two games in a row, to LSU and South Carolina, with the Gamecocks game coming since the last AP Poll came out. Then, the Longhorns followed that up with a bounce-back win over Texas A&M.

Now, Texas is going to have a little bit of time off before their next game. That’s not until Sunday, January 25th. It’ll be a road test against Arkansas.

© Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The unbeaten Vanderbilt Commodores have continued their success last week. That saw the Commodores dominate Texas A&M on the road. After that, they’d travel to Starkville, adding another win over Mississippi State.

Still one of the top-ranked teams in the country, Vanderbilt is in for a major test on Monday. The Commodores will see AP-ranked Michigan in a non-conference test. After that, they’ll return to SEC play against Auburn and later South Carolina.

LSU only had one game since the last AP Poll came out. It was an impressive win too, going into Norman and adding a comfortable win over Oklahoma.

This next week, LSU is only going to have one game as well. That’s a road test in Aggieland against Texas A&M. This comes at a time when the Tigers are sitting at two losses in SEC play.

Michigan didn’t have a game last week, since the previous AP Poll came out. That didn’t hurt much in these rankings, though. That also still has them 6-1 in Big Ten play, which is a tie for third.

Next up is a major non-conference test on Monday against Vanderbilt. Then, on Thursday and Sunday, Michigan will return to Big Ten play with tests against Rutgers and USC.

© Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Louisville Cardinals added a pair of ACC wins this past week. That included a road trip to Notre Dame, who was ranked at the time. Then, in overtime against NC State.

Louisville will be back at home on Sunday against Boston College. That’s set to be their only game this upcoming week.

It was a busy week for TCU, winning a pair of Big 12 games. That included a close win against West Virginia and then a double-digit win against Arizona. It was all good enough to stay in the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

On Monday, TCU is going to be tested with a Big Ten non-conference play. There, TCU is going to see Ohio State. After that, it will be a road test to Orlando to take on UCF.

Iowa added a pair of Big Ten wins last week, first beating Oregon and then a ranked Michigan State team. Now, the Hawkeyes moved into the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

It’s going to be a difficult upcoming week for Iowa. First, the Hawkeyes are going to be on the road against Maryland. Then, they’ll return home to take on Ohio State.

11. Kentucky

12. Ohio State

13. Michigan State

14. Baylor

15. Maryland

16. Oklahoma

17. Tennessee

18. Ole Miss

19. Texas Tech

20. Princeton

21. Duke

22. West Virginia

23. Alabama

24. Nebraska

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 42, Illinois 42, Notre Dame 37, Georgia 36, Oklahoma St. 34, Iowa St. 12, Rode Island 9, Syracuse 4, NC State 4, Fairfield 2, N Dakota St 1, Minnesota 1, Utah 1.