Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 updated following Week 9 of play

The AP Top 25 Poll took a week off for the holidays. Now, it’s back in women’s basketball with some major changes in the rankings.

In those two weeks, conference play began. With that, the women’s basketball world has been shaken up with some major upsets. That, in turn, has led to some massive movement throughout the AP Poll.

As always, the AP Poll acts as a sort of time capsule for a given point in a season. In other words, this is where teams stand at this point in the season, to open the month of January. There’s still plenty of time for things to change.

In the two weeks since the last AP Poll, UConn has added three wins, all of which were in Big East play. None of those were particularly close, either, setting the Huskies up as the frontrunner yet again in that conference.

Big East play continues for UConn on Wednesday against St. John’s. Later in the week, they’ll travel to Creighton.

Madison Booker, texas – © Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas has had a busy couple of weeks since the last AP Poll, staying unbeaten through the holidays and the start of SEC play. That, notably, included surviving a close battle and a late surge by Ole Miss.

Next week, Texas is set to play Auburn and LSU in SEC play. That game against LSU, in particular, should be one of the highlights of the week.

South Carolina has added three wins since the last time the AP Poll was released. That includes a 2-0 run in SEC play for the Gamecocks, knocking off Alabama and Florida.

It’s now been since November 27th, when South Carolina lost a close battle to Texas. Soon, they’ll have a chance at revenge there. First, however, the focus needs to be on Arkansas and Georgia.

The UCLA Bruins have been on a tear over the past couple of weeks. Since Big Ten play began, the Bruins added three wins, including two over teams ranked by the AP Poll at the time. Among those was rival USC, who the Bruins beat by 34 points.

UCLA only has one game this next week. That’s on Sunday, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which should prove to be another difficult test.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Aaliyah Chavez (2) shoots over NC State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) during a women’s college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

Since the last AP Poll came out, Oklahoma added a dominant non-conference win and then transitioned into SEC play. There, the Sooners added comfortable wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Next week is going to be busy. Ole Miss and Kentucky are on the schedule for two very difficult tests.

Kentucky moved into the Top 10 of the AP Poll. This comes after adding wins over LSU and Missouri in SEC play.

The schedule doesn’t get easier next week. Kentucky will first play Alabama. After that, they need to host an excellent Oklahoma team.

Over the past two weeks, Vanderbilt has done enough to move into the Top 10 of the AP Poll. That includes going 2-0 in SEC play, knocking off LSU and Arkansas.

Next week, Vanderbilt has another couple of games that are vital. First, the Commodores take on Missouri. After that, it’s a road trip to Texas A&M.

The Maryland Terrapins suffered their first loss of the season on New Year’s Day. That was a one-score game against Illinois. Still, it’s been a 2-1 start in Big Ten play and Maryland is still in the Top 10.

Big Ten play continues next week. Maryland has Rutgers and then a very interesting game against Ohio State on the schedule to contend with.

Big Ten play tipped off for Michigan. It’s been a tough opening couple of games, though. On a West Coast swing, Oregon took the Wolverines to overtime and then Washington pulled off the upset.

Still, Michigan finds itself ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll. With three more conference battles this next week, Michigan is going to be busy. That should also let them re-establish themselves as contenders in the Big Ten.

Louisville now sits at 14-3 on the season and is ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll. This comes with just two games, both ACC wins, in the last two weeks. Both were also blowout wins.

ACC play will continue this next week for Louisville. The Cardinals are set to see Miami and then later Pitt.

11. Iowa State

12. LSU

13. TCU

14. Iowa

15. Michigan State

16. Baylor

17. Texas Tech

18. Ole Miss

19. Ohio State

20. Tennessee

21. USC

22. North Carolina

23. Washington

24. Princeton

25. Nebraska

Others receiving votes: Illinois 58, Notre Dame 27, Stanford 25, NC State 22, Alabama 13, West Virginia 9, Georgia 5, Duke 3, Oklahoma St. 1.