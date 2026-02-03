10-time Connecticut state championship football team searching for HFC

Another one of Connecticut high school football’s most winningest programs is now searching for a head coach.

According to a Bloomfield Public School District job posting as of February 2, Bloomfield (Conn.) is actively searching for a new head football coach. The Warhawks have won 10 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) football state championships dating back to 1980.

The job summary for the now vacant position reads: Bloomfield is seeking a motivated, student-centered High School Football Coach to lead and develop our football program. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong leadership, a commitment to sportsmanship, and a passion for mentoring student-athletes both on and off the field. This position is responsible for fostering athletic excellence, academic accountability, and personal growth in alignment with school and district values.

Bloomfield has won CIAC football state championships in 2023 (Class S), 2018, 2015, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994 and 1980.

With Bloomfield now on the search for a new lead man of their football program, that means it would be the end of the tenure for Ty Outlaw, who led the program to the 2023 title. Outlaw led the Warhawks for 16 seasons, dating back to 2010 when he took over the team.

The longtime Bloomfield head coach compiled an overall record of 138-39 over the span of 16 years between 2010-2025.

The Warhawks finished with a 7-4 record in 2025 and as the state’s No. 56 ranked team, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bloomfield High School

Bloomfield High School, located in Bloomfield, Connecticut, is a vibrant learning community dedicated to academic excellence and student growth. Known for its commitment to fostering leadership, creativity, and critical thinking, BHS offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and athletics, including sports teams that compete at the highest levels. The Warhawks pride themselves on fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for all students.

