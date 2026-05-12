1,400-yard tailback leaves St. John’s Prep (MA) for Milton Academy

The balance of power shifting in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) football world?

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

One of the top running backs in the state of Massachusetts announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is reclassifying and transferring schools for the 2026 season. Running back Jordan Toribio announced he will be attending Milton (MA) Milton Academy and leaving Danvers (MA) St. John’s Preparatory School.

“Thank you to everyone at St.John’s Prep for the last 2 years and the opportunities you gave me. With that being said I am excited to announce that I will be attending Milton Academy next year and will be reclassifying to the class of 2028,” Toribio said via his statement on X.

Thank you to everyone at St.John’s Prep for the last 2 years and the opportunities you gave me. With that being said I am excited to announce that I will be attending Milton Academy next year and will be reclassifying to the class of 2028 #RollStangs @Coach_Cadet @MA_Fball pic.twitter.com/zSWe1ZyORB — Jordan Toribio (@HeideckelT) May 11, 2026

Toribio is coming off a stellar season for the Eagles, helping them reach the MIAA Division I Super Bowl state championship game. The tailback rushed for over a 1,400 yards on 158 carries and scored 18 touchdowns in 2025.

The running back leaves the 9-time state championship program and heads to the ultra competitive NEPSAC league for the next two seasons. Only two losses from 2025 that Milton Academy has was against Buckingham Browne & Nichols and Tabor Academy, respectively.

Milton Academy ended this past season with a 7-2 record and finished ranked No. 28 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.