2 killed in shooting at Rhode Island high school hockey game; suspect also dead

Two victims are dead and three others are critically injured after a shooting Monday afternoon during a high school boys hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to police.

The suspect is also dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves. The incident appeared to be “targeted”and may have involved a family dispute, Goncalves said.

According to The Providence Journal, a boys hockey game was being played between Coventry/Johnston and Blackstone Valley Co-op, which includes players from multiple schools.

In a video posted by Eric Rueb, gunshots can be heard while players are on the ice. Both benches quickly took cover while those on the ice quickly skated off and began heading for safety at Lynch Arena:

Video from Lynch Arena in Pawtucket when the shooting occurred. You cannot see anything – the noise is unmistakeable – but the reaction and chaos that follows the follows tells the story. pic.twitter.com/AYAdA2jEDE — Eric Rueb (@EricRueb) February 16, 2026

“We had several people in the building, so we are talking to them, so we’re trying to put together the story and the timeline of what happened,” Goncalves said at a news conference.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee commented on the shooting via Facebook: “We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as the Rhode Island State Police who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved.”

Coventry Public Schools and Providence Country Day have both released statements confirming that students from both schools that were present at the arena are safe.

“We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today’s hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents and staff that were present are safe at this time,” PCD head of schools Kevin Folan said via Instagram. “We will continue to communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them.”

This breaking news story will be updated.