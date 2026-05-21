2-time state championship head coach joins Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe football

One of Oklahoma high school football’s most successful head coaches will be roaming the sidelines for a different program this fall.

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According to a social media announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe High School’s football handle announced the hiring of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Millwood head coach Darwin Franklin to the same position.

Welcome to The Fe, Head Coach Darwin Franklin! Brings ton of experience with multiple playoff runs, two state titles, and four runner-up finishes. His leadership, vision and commitment to excellence makes us excited for the future of Santa Fe Football!

Welcome to The Fe, Head Coach Darwin Franklin!



Brings ton of experience with multiple playoff runs, two state titles, and four runner-up finishes. His leadership, vision and commitment to excellence makes us excited for the future of Santa Fe Football! pic.twitter.com/Os1I0YMV4y — Santa Fe Wolves Football #TheFE (@SFwolvesFTBL) May 19, 2026

Franklin takes over for Kyle White, who stepped down as the head football coach of Santa Fe and is now the school’s athletic director. During Franklin’s time leading Millwood, the head coach led the Falcons to multiple OSSAA Class 2A state championships (2016 and 2017) and compiled an overall record of 127-32.

“After thirteen remarkable years, we announce the departure of Head Football Coach Darwin Franklin, a proud Millwood High School graduate (Class of 1995),” Millwood athletics department posted on social media regarding Franklin’s departure. “Coach Franklin has chosen to transition his career to another school district. His legacy is one of a program centered on discipline, character development, academic achievement, and competitive success. His invaluable contributions have had a lasting impact on hundreds of student-athletes.”

The Wolves ended this past season with a 1-9 record and finishing at No. 34 in the final 2025 Oklahoma High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Santa Fe High School

Santa Fe High School, located in Edmond, Oklahoma, is a leading public high school known for academic excellence, vibrant student life, and competitive athletics. Home of the Wolves, SFHS offers a wide range of Advanced Placement courses, career tech programs, and extracurricular activities. The school fosters a community of leadership and innovation, preparing students for college and careers while promoting school spirit and pride in every endeavor.ns.

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