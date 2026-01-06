2,000-yard rusher transferring to Cardinal Mooney (Fla.)

When defending Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A champion Cardinal Mooney heads into the spring, they’ll have a pair of 2,000-yard rushers from the 2025 season slated to be on their roster.

According to a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, 2027 running back Toryeon James announced that he’s transferring to Cardinal Mooney from Sarasota Riverview. James was among one of the top 10 rushers in all of Florida last season, finishing with just over 2,000 yards for the Rams.

James had himself a breakout 2025 season at Sarasota Riverview, with the junior running back rushing for 2,128 yards on 208 carries and scoring 31 total touchdowns.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound dynamo will pair up with fellow 2,000-yard rusher Connail Jackson, who rushed for 2,452 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2025, in the backfield along with talented 2027 quarterback Davin Davidson.

Cardinal Mooney is coming off a stellar season as the Cougars finished 14-1 en route to winning the program’s third state title in a 52-28 rout of The Bolles School last month in Miami.

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Cardinal Mooney finished as the No. 6 ranked team in the entire state. With the kind of roster the Cougars could potentially have, they could well be on their way to competing with teams on a national level once again.

More about Cardinal Mooney High School

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, located in Sarasota, Florida, is a private Roman Catholic school serving grades 9-12. Established in 1959, the school is known for its rigorous academic programs, strong community involvement, and commitment to fostering moral and spiritual development. The athletics program at Cardinal Mooney is a central part of the school’s extracurricular offerings, with a variety of sports teams competing at high levels, including the well-regarded football and basketball teams.

