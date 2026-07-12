2026 MLB Draft: Where did Round 1 selections play high school baseball?

The first round of 2026 MLB Draft took place yesterday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with 37 draft pick selections hearing their name called out by commissioner Rob Manfred. Where did all the selections play high school baseball at?

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Leading the way from around the country when it comes to draft picks and which states they come from are California and Florida, with both having seven picks each. Following the Golden and Sunshine states is Georgia with five and Illinois, South Carolina with three each, respectively. The No. 1 pick, Roch Cholowsky, was the lone first round MLB Draft pick selection from the state of Arizona.

With only just one international player being selected out of the first round on Saturday, we provide you with where every one of the 37 players chosen in the 2026 MLB Draft went and played high school baseball at:

List of 2026 MLB Draft Round 1 Selections

1. Chicago White Sox – Roch Cholowsky, SS, Hamilton (Ariz.)

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian (TX)

3. Minnesota Twins – Vahn Lackey, C, Collins Hill (Ga.)

4. San Francisco Giants – Jackson Flora, P, Foothill (Calif.)

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Derek Curiel, OF, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

6. Kansas City Royals – Zion Rose, OF, Brother Rice (Ill.)

7. Baltimore Orioles – Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove (Miss.)

8. Oakland Athletics – Drew Burress, OF, Houston County (Ga.)

9. Atlanta Braves – AJ Gracia, OF, Ranney School (N.J.)

10. Colorado Rockies – Tyler Bell, SS, Lincoln-Way East (Ill.)

11. Washington Nationals – Chris Hacopian, 2B, Winston Churchill (Md.)

12. Los Angeles Angels – Jared Grindlinger, OF, Huntington Beach (Calif.)

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (Ga.)

14. Miami Marlins – Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Ryder Helfrick, C, Clayton Valley (Calif.)

16. Texas Rangers – Gio Rojas, P, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla)

17. Houston Astros – Logan Hughes, OF, Winter Springs (Fla.)

18. Cincinatti Reds – Justin Lebron, SS, Archbishop McCarthy (Fla.)

19. Cleveland Guardians – Liam Peterson, RHP, Calvary Christian (Fla.)

20. Boston Red Sox – Jake Schaffner, SS, Craig (Wis.)

21. San Diego Padres – Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton (Fla.)

22. Detroit Tigers – Cameron Flukey, P, Egg Harbor Township (N.J.)

23. Chicago Cubs – Cade Townsend, P, Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)

24. Seattle Mariners – Ace Reese, 3B, Canton (TX)

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Trey Ebel, SS, Corona (Calif.)

26. Atlanta Braves – Carter Beck, OF, Carnduff (Canada)

27. New York Mets – Carson Wiggins, P, Roland (Ok.)

28. Houston Astros – Jack Radel, P, Roosevelt (SD)

29. San Faancisco Giants – Carson Bolemon, P, Southside Christian School (S.C.)

30. Kansas City Royals – Taylor Rabe, P, Greenville (S.C.)

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Blake Bryant, P, Citizens Christian Academy (Ga.)

32. St. Louis Cardinals – Tegan Kuhns, P, Gettysburg Area (Pa.)

33. Tampa Bay Rays – Taj Marchand, SS, James Island Christian School (S.C.)

34. Chicago White Sox – Landon Thome, SS, Nazareth Academy (Ill.)

35. New York Yankees – Hunter Dietz, P, Calvary Christian (Fla.)

36. Philadelphia Phillies – Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle (Calif.)

37. Colorado Rockies – Daniel Jackson, C, North Springs (Ga.)