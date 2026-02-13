2026 NBA All-Star Game: Where did they play in high school?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game Weekend is upon us starting today as fans around the country will converge on Los Angeles for the festivities and conclude at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

This year’s format for the NBA All-Star Game is new, with three separate teams broken up into USA Stars, USA Stripes and Team World, all facing off in a round-robin tournament as each one will comprise of a minimum of eight players on every squad. In all, 24 players were selected to the game, with Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Kawhi Leonard added by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to balance out the rosters.

Before these players take the court, where did each of them play hoops at in their prep/high school days in the United States and from around the world?

Rivals went through the rosters for all three teams, giving to you where each of the players starred on the prep hardwood before Sunday night’s 2026 NBA All-Star Game tips off in Inglewood.

USA Stars

SF Scottie Barnes, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

SG Devin Booker, Moss Point (MS)

PG Cade Cunningham, Bowie (TX)/Montverde Academy (Fla.)

C Jalen Duren, IMG Academy (Fla.)

SG Anthony Edwards, Holy Spirit Preparatory School (Ga.)

C Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

PG Jalen Johnson, IMG Academy (Fla.)

PG Tyrese Maxey, South Garland (TX)

USA Stripes

SF Jaylen Brown, Wheeler (Ga.)

PG Jalen Brunson, Adlai Stevenson (IL)

SF Kevin Durant, Montrose Christian School (Md.)

SF Brandon Ingram, Kinston (NC)

SF LeBron James, St. Vincent-St. Mary (OH)

SF Kawhi Leonard, Canyon Springs (Calif.)

PG Donovan Mitchell, Brewster Academy (NH)

SG Norman Powell, San Leandro (Calif.)

PG Stephen Curry, Charlotte Christian (NC)

Team World

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Filathlitikos (Greece)

SF Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

SG Luka Doncic, Real Madrid (Spain)

C Nikola Jokic, Mega Basket (Serbia)

SG Jamal Murray, Athlete Institute Basketball Academy (Canada)

C Alperen Sengun, Banvit (Turkey)

PF Pascal Siakam, St. Benedict’s Prep (NJ)/God’s Academy (TX)

PF Karl-Anthony Towns, Saint Joseph (NJ)/Pine Crest School (Fla.)

C Victor Wembanyama, Nanterre 92 (France)

