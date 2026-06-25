2026 NBA Draft: States with the most selections

The second round of 2026 NBA Draft took place yesterday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with 30 more draft pick selections hearing their name called out and wrapping up the college-to-pros process.

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Where did each of the collegiate hoopers selected from the last two days of the 2026 NBA Draft come from state wise within the United States?

The territory that ended up having the most selections was Sunshine State of Florida, with eight draft picks overall while Missouri finished as a close second with seven and Virginia with four. There was a sizable gap compared to the rest of the field, which totaled 30 picks to the combined 19 selections between Florida, Missouri and Virginia, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other 2026 NBA Draft selections also played their high school boys basketball in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Utah and Washington.

With just a small portion of international players being selected between the two rounds, we provide you with how each state stacked up when it comes to every one of the players chosen from the United States in the 2026 NBA Draft:

2026 NBA Draft Round 1-2 Selections: State-by-state breakdown

Florida: 8

Missouri: 7

Virginia: 4

Georgia: 3

Illinois: 3

Indiana: 3

California: 2

Louisiana: 2

New Jersey: 2

North Carolina: 2

Texas: 2

Utah: 2

Arizona: 1

Connecticut: 1

Kansas: 1

Maine: 1

New Hampshire: 1

Nevada: 1

Ohio: 1

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 1

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