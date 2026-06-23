2026 NBA Draft: Where did Caleb Wilson play in high school?

With the 2026 NBA Draft getting underway tonight, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is being projected as a consensus top-five pick. With an almost consensus top three of the class of 2025 five-stars, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer, Wilson appears to be the next man up on the board.

Coming out of high school alongside the consensus 2026 NBA Draft top three, Wilson was a five-star prospect who ranked fifth overall in the class of 2025 according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He is currently projected to go ahead of the fourth overall prospect that year, Nate Ament.

“Caleb Wilson has a great frame, good length and natural pop. He plays really well in a phone booth, efficient movements in tight spaces, shows the footwork to shake free with the ball in the half court. He needs to continue getting stronger, which will help his base and balance.” Rivals Jamie Shaw’s high school report for Wilson read.

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Entering his freshman year at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal (Ga.), the Golden Bears were coming off a GHSA Class A Private State loss. Prior to that, they had never won a state championship. The class of 2025 prospect averaged just 6.9 points in his freshman season. Atlanta Holy Innocent finished the season with a 9-11 record.

“When we come across the half-court line, Caleb (Wilson) has to touch the ball. Every time. He makes the right play. He’s gonna make sure you guys are in the right spots. You can all benefit from the guy who makes the right play.” Golden Bears’ head coach Mario Mays revealed his first impression of Wilson in an interview with 247Sports.

After a quiet freshman year, Wilson broke out in his sophomore season. Averaging 14.5 points and 12.6 rebounds, the Golden Bears, just like Wilson, improved to a 16-12 record. However, they would fall in the first round of the playoffs, with a loss to McDonough (Ga.) in the Class 4A playoffs.

Finally, in his junior year, Holy Innocents would return to the state title game. With an 27-4 record in Class 4A play, Wilson was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-America team in 2023-24. Averaging 20.8 points and 14.6 rebounds.

They got one step closer to the state title, losing out in the 4A state championship to Bogart North Oconee (Ga.). The class of 2025 five-star would put up 26 points in the losing effort. However, the Golden Bears would finally capture their goal in Wilson’s senior year, in an almost storybook ending.

Being named Georgia MaxPreps High School Basketball Player of the Year, Wilson averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds. He finished his career by finally capturing the school’s first state title, dropping 33 points and 13 rebounds in the state championship game against Kennesaw North Cobb (Ga.).

Improving on a year-by-year basis, Wilson captured the same award as Utah Jazz first-round pick and Powder Springs McEachern (Ga.) graduate Ace Bailey. He was also named to the MaxPreps All-American second team with Dybantsa, who was playing for Hurricane Utah Prep (Utah.) at the time.

Wilson may not have had as many accolades as the other top five picks tonight, but by making history at Holy Innocents Episcopal, he did something Peterson, Dybantsa, or Boozer never did. The Tar Heels forward will join them in being selected in the first round at 8.p.m EST tonight.