2026 NBA Draft: Where did Cameron Boozer play in high school?

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer is set to enter the 2026 NBA Draft tonight. After years competing with Utah Prep (Utah.), graduate AJ Dybantsa and Napa Prolific Prep (Calif.) star Darryn Peterson, the three are set to go one, two, and three in tonight’s draft, according to multiple mock drafts.

Coming out of Columbus (Fla.), where he spent his entire varsity career, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer was ranked third in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings. This placed him behind both Dybantsa and Peterson in the class of 2025, with all three being five-stars.

“Cameron Boozer plays at one level, never too high or never too low. He plays with excellent balance in all parts of the game. The jump shot has a smooth release. He is an excellent defensive rebounder and a high-level outlet passer.” Rivals Jaime Shaw’s scouting summary read coming out of high school.

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In his freshman year with the Explorers, Boozer was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. Averaging 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, he helped guide Columbus to a 7A state title in his first year of high school varsity play. They captured the title with a 45-44 victory over Winter Haven (Fla.)

Putting up 17 points in the state championship game alongside his brother, Cayden Boozer, who put up 13, Cameroon was named in a star-studded Freshman All-America Team. Included in that was Peterson, who was at Cuyahoga Valley (Ohio.) at the time, as well as Montverde Academy (Fla.) star Cooper Flagg, who was named to the second team.

Unlike both Peterson and Dybantsa, who transferred multiple times to play on the Prep circuit, Boozer remained at one school for his entire varsity career. During his time there, the Explorers would capture the 7A state title every year, reaching another level of success in Boozer’s senior year.

After three straight 7A state championships, Columbus also captured a Chipotle National Championship in his senior year, something neither Peterson nor Dybantsa could boast. He picked up Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors for the second time in his career, averaging 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds.

While most mock boards have him going third overall behind both Dybantsa and Peterson, he undoubtedly had the edge over both players in high school. With an outside chance of being named with the first overall pick tonight, the first round of the 2026 NBA draft begins at 8. p.m EST tonight.