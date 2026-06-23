2026 NBA Draft: Where did Darryn Peterson play in high school?

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to get underway tonight, with Kansas guard Darryn Peterson set to compete with BYU’s AJ Dybantsa to be announced as the number one overall pick. Throughout his varsity career, the Kansas star played in three different schools, including the highly esteemed Napa Prolific Prep (Calif.).

Coming out of high school, the Jayhawks guard was the number two prospect in the class of 2025 according to Rivals Industry Rankings. The number one prospect from his class, Dybantsa, another five-star, is currently projected to compete with him to be named with the first overall pick.

“Darryn Peterson has a basketball player’s frame; long arms with broad shoulders. He is a smooth player with the ball in his hands. Comfortable handling in the half and the full court. “ Rivals Jamie Shaw’s scouting summary read, coming out of high school.

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Born in Ohio, the Kansas combo guard began his career with Cuyahoga Valley (Ohio.). Spending two seasons there, he was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America First Team alongside the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Montverde Academy‘s (Fla.) Cooper Flagg, in his second year.

Averaging 21.6 points and 31.0 points in his freshman and sophomore years, the Royals fell to Glenville (Ohio.) in back-to-back years. Following that, Peterson would never make it past the district finals in his home state throughout his entire varsity career, transferring to Huntington Prep (W.Va.)

According to reports, one of the significant factors in his decision to transfer was due to NIL regulations. After joining the West Virginia prep school, he signed a deal with Adidas, making him the first-ever high school athlete to sign a NIL deal.

“We don’t have NIL deals in Ohio. That was a lot in the reasoning and decision-making that they had to go into making this decision. You gotta put yourself in a position as a young person to take advantage of that. That can be life changing. That played a major role in this decision because Ohio does not have NIL.” Peterson’s Cuyahoga Valley coach shared.

Averaging 24 points on the prep circuit, after inking an NIL deal with Huntington, Peterson would transfer to the infamous Prolific Prep in his senior year. Allowing him to compete on the Grind Session Circuit Championship, he would regularly match up with other five-star prospects.

Averaging 30.4 points that year, he would help guide the prep school to the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. During his quarterfinal matchup with Long Island Lutheran (N.Y), he would come up against five-star prospect Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, putting up 28 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

That year, he would also match up with former Prolific Prep star and his NBA Draft Rival, Dybantsa. Peterson’s side took an 86-88 victory, with the number one prospect putting up 49 points while Peterson dominated the game, putting up 61.

After competing against each other across so many scenes, including varsity basketball and D1 basketball with BYU and Kansas. The two will compete again tomorrow, with both being potential projected picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. The first round begins at 8. p.m EST on Tuesday.