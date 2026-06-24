2026 NBA Draft: Where did Round 1 selections play high school basketball?

The first round of 2026 NBA Draft took place last night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with 30 draft pick selections hearing their name called out by commissioner Adam Silver.

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As many expected, the Washington Wizards selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 overall and several selections afterwards were expected across the board. Among the notable top 10 selections was former Prolific Prep star Darryn Peterson coming behind Dydantsa at No. 2 and Miami (Fla.) Columbus stand out Cameron Boozer heading to the Memphis Grizzlies with the third pick.

The school that ended up having the most selections was that of Link Academy out of Missouri, with three first round selections. The Branson, Missouri based athletic program saw three names called that played at the institution between 22-27 in point guard Labaron Philon Jr. (Philadelphia 76ers, No. 22), Cameron Carr (New York Knicks, No. 24) and Chris Cenac Jr. (Boston Celtics, No. 27), respectively.

Meanwhile, the other 2026 NBA Draft first-round selections also played high school basketball in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

With just a small portion of international players being selected on Tuesday night, we provide you with where every one of the 30 players chosen in the 2026 NBA Draft went to high school at:

List of 2026 NBA Draft Round 1 Selections

1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa, F, Utah Prep (UT)

2. Utah Jazz – Darryn Peterson, G, Prolific Prep (FL)

3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer, PF, Columbus (FL)

4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson, F, Holy Innocents (GA)

5. Los Angeles Clippers – Keaton Wagler, PG, Shawnee Mission Northwest (KS)

6. Brooklyn Nets – Mikel Brown Jr., PG, DME Academy (FL)

7. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff Jr., PG, IMG Academy (FL)

8. Atlanta Hawks – Kingston Flemings, PG, William J. Brennan (TX)

9. Dallas Mavericks – Morez Johnson Jr., PF, Thornton Township (IL)

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Brayden Burries, SG, Roosevelt (CA)

11. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Pennsauken (N.J.)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Aday Mara, C, Casademont Zaragoza

13. Miami Heat – Nate Ament, SF, Highland (VA)

14. Charlotte Hornets – Hannes Steinbach, PF, Wurzburg

15. Chicago Bulls – Dailyn Swain, SG, Columbus Africentric Early College (OH)

16. Memphis Grizzlies – Bennett Stirtz, PG, Liberty (MO)

17. Oklahoma City Thunder – Ebuka Okorie, PG, Brewster Academy (N.H.)

18. Charlotte Hornets – Christian Anderson, PG, Lovett (GA)

19. Toronto Raptors – Allen Graves, PF, Ponchatoula (LA)

20. San Antonio Spurs – Jayden Quaintance, C, Word Of God Christian Academy (N.C.)

21. Detroit Pistons – Karim Lopez, SF, Joventut Badalona

22. Philadelphia 76ers – Labaron Philon Jr., PG, Link Academy (MO)

23. Atlanta Hawks – Zuby Ejiofor, PF, Garland (TX)

24. New York Knicks – Cameron Carr, SG, Link Academy (MO)

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Sergio de Larrea, PG, Valencia, Spain

26. Denver Nuggets – Tarris Reed Jr., C, Chaminade (MO)

27. Boston Celtics – Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Link Academy (MO)

28. Minnesota Timberwolves – Joshua Jefferson, SF, Liberty (NV)

29. Cleveland Cavaliers – Alex Karaban, SF, New Hampton School (N.H.)

30. Dallas Mavericks – Koa Peat, PF, Perry (AZ)

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