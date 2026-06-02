2026 NBA Finals: Where did the San Antonio Spurs roster play in high school?

The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the biggest series of the season, as the NBA Finals are almost upon us, with a blockbuster Game 1 clash lined up in San Antonio (Texas) as the Spurs take on the New York Knicks.



Going into the 2026 Finals, the Spurs are looking to kickstart a dynasty that could last for years, with some of their most exciting talents having graduated high school only in the last five years. Included in this is 22-year-old French starlet Victor Wembanyama, who currently looks set to be the next face of the league despite not taking the traditional American high school and collegiate path.

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Before these players take the court for a history-defining Finals series, where did each of them apply their trade in their high school basketball days in the United States and around the world?

Rivals went through the entire roster, giving you where each of the players starred in their youth career, before Wednesday night’s 2026 NBA Finals Game 1 tips off in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs: Where did they play in high school?

SF Julian Champagnie, Bishop Loughlin Memorial (N.Y.)

A three-star Rivals recruit, Julian Champagnie committed to St. John’s Red Storm in the 2019-20 season. He starred for Bishop Loughlin Memorial (N.Y.) in his junior year, averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds. However, it was his senior season when he really drew recruiting attention, averaging 17.2 points and earning All-CHSAA “AA” First Team honors.

C Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 (France)

Potentially the current face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama did not play high school or college basketball. Instead, before declaring for the NBA draft, where he was drafted first overall by the Spurs, he played for EuroCup side Metropolitans 92, averaging 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds, with a perfect 100.0 Rivals Industry Rankings.

PG De’Aaron Fox, Cy Lakes (Texas)

A five-star prospect from Cypress Lakes (Texas), De’Aaron Fox was the top prospect in the state that year, seventh in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Fox committed to the University of Kentucky alongside Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk after being named a McDonald’s All-American. He averaged 31.3 points and 7.6 rebounds as a senior, being defeated by Sam Houston (Texas) in the Region III 6A Final to end his prep career.

SG Devin Vassell, Peachtree Ridge (Ga.)

Despite being an unranked three-star recruit by Rivals Industry Rankings, Devin Vassell had multiple offers from the likes of Texas Tech, North Florida, and Stetson. The Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) shooting guard eventually committed to Florida State after a standout senior season where he averaged 21.6 points, reaching the Elite Eight of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state championship.

CG Stephon Castle, Newton (Ga.)

Castle was the second five-star prospect in the starting lineup coming out of high school. Rivals Industry Rankings named Stephon Castle as the second-best recruit in the state for 2023. Averaging 20.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in his senior year as a McDonald’s All-American, Newton finished the season with a 19-11 record and reached the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAAAA bracket. During his time there, the Rams finished as runner-up in Region 4-AAAAAAA for three years straight.

PF Carter Bryant, Corona Christian (Calif.)

Another five-star prospect coming out of high school, Carter Bryant spent his prep career on the move, playing for three different high schools, finishing his high school career with Corona Christian (Calif.). The Spurs forward ranked second in the state coming out of Corona Christian, after being named a McDonald’s All American, averaging 17 points in his senior season, committing to Arizona over the closer USC.

PF Luke Kornet, Liberty Christian (Texas)

One of the older members of the Spurs roster, Luke Kornet, graduated from Liberty Christian (Texas) in 2013. A three-star prospect, the Texas native entered his senior year unranked, only to undergo a growth spurt that saw him grow from 6-foot-2 to 6-10. Following that, Kornet averaged 15.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, leading Liberty to the State finals and finishing as a three-star prospect according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

SF Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Being named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year after transferring from Huntington Prep (Va.) to Oak Hill Academy, Keldon Johnson was the top prospect in Virginia coming out of his senior year. Averaging 22.1 points and 7.2 rebounds, leading them to the GEICO Nationals semifinals, where Oak Hill was defeated by NSU University (Fla.), led by five-star prospect Vernon Carey.

CG Dylan Harper, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

The highest-rated prospect coming out of high school on the Spurs roster, Dylan Harper graduated from Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) in the same class as his teammate, Bryant. Harper ranked third nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings, behind Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey. Named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year by NJ.com as a junior, Harper took Don Bosco Prep to a Non-Public A state title, averaging 22.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, choosing to stay at home for college by committing to Rutgers.